After June heat killed 2,000, Spain and France brace for another 111-degree blast

There were also 90 drownings during the heat wave.

Spain and France are preparing for temperatures that may reach 111 degrees Fahrenheit (44 degrees Celsius) on the heels of a June heat wave that was associated with more than 2,000 excess deaths in both countries.

What's happening?

As the Guardian reported on Thursday, Spain could see another surge of dangerous heat this weekend and lasting into next week.

The country's meteorological agency, Aemet, forecasts dry conditions and possible highs of 108 to 111 degrees Fahrenheit (42C to 44C) in parts of the southeast by Tuesday, the outlet noted. France, meanwhile, can expect much of the same.

"Temperatures will begin to rise over the weekend and we can't rule out another heatwave," Aemet spokesperson Rubén del Campo told the Guardian.

Those warnings come after a grim month in both countries. Spain's health ministry mortality monitoring system, MoMo, recorded 1,029 excess deaths linked to high temperatures in June, per the Guardian.

In France, the public health agency said the late-June heatwave was tied to roughly 1,000 extra deaths from June 24 to 28, while noting that the final total remains incomplete.

The effects have already spilled into daily life, as the outlet described. France's medical emergency service SOS-Médecins reported a sharp rise in calls related to heatstroke, dehydration, and anxiety, particularly among people over 75, according to the Guardian.

There were also 90 drownings during the heat wave, France's sports and youth minister Marina Ferrari said on French radio, per the publication.

"It's a worrying figure," Ferrari said, according to the Guardian. "We can clearly see that this is also correlated with a heatwave where people are seeking relief from the heat."

Southern France is also facing elevated wildfire risk after dry conditions and strong winds helped fires burn more than 2,965 acres (1,200 hectares), the Guardian reported.

Why does it matter?

This is the kind of extreme heat that can quickly turn deadly, especially for older adults, people with heart and cardiovascular conditions, outdoor workers, and households without dependable cooling.

As another heatwave approached, the Guardian reported that people in France rushed to find affordable cooling units. Air conditioning is uncommon in the area, both for individuals and for buildings like schools.

"I give up, it's madness," a frustrated shopper seeking an air conditioner informed the Guardian.

Worsening extreme weather disasters put lives and livelihoods at risk by straining hospitals, disrupting work, increasing fire danger, and driving up household costs.

Scientists told the Guardian that western Europe's late-June heatwave was only possible because of a climate crisis driven by fossil fuels.

What's being done?

Authorities are urging people to take precautions as temperatures climb again. Aemet, according to The Guardian, urged older adults and people with cardiovascular conditions to take extra care during daytime heat and warned of a heightened wildfire risk next week.

French officials have been tracking heat-related emergency calls, hospitalizations, and deaths, per the outlet.

Recommended precautions include avoiding outdoor activity during peak afternoon heat, drinking water regularly, checking on older neighbors and relatives, closing blinds during the day, and identifying nearby cooling spaces if home temperatures become unsafe.

If wildfire smoke moves in, staying indoors and using air filtration when possible can also help reduce health risks.

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