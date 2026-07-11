SpaceX incinerated 260 of its own Starlink satellites in 6 months, calling it maintenance

The concern is not limited to congestion in orbit.

SpaceX intentionally sent 260 Starlink satellites back into Earth's atmosphere over a six-month period, destroying them as part of a planned effort to maintain its growing internet service rather than in response to any accident or emergency.

What happened?

Between December 2025 and May 2026, 260 Starlink satellites were guided into reentry and burned up. Gadget Review said 176 were first-generation craft, while the rest were Gen 2 units.

SpaceX has also said that 349 additional satellites have already been taken out of service and are waiting for the same end-of-life process. At the same time, the Starlink constellation has grown beyond 10,000 active satellites, and the FCC approved 7,500 more Gen 2 satellites in January.

That cycle is built into how the network operates. Starlink satellites are designed to operate for about five years, then use onboard propellant to descend into a lower orbit, where atmospheric drag destroys them during reentry. SpaceX said the spacecraft burn up completely rather than leaving orbital debris behind.

Why does it matter?

The concern is not limited to congestion in orbit. Researchers have been urging closer scrutiny of what happens when hundreds or even thousands of satellites burn up in the atmosphere each year.

Scientists have said the environmental questions do not disappear just because the satellites do not reach the ground intact. Reentry can still release metal particles and aluminum oxides in quantities that remain poorly understood.

If satellite disposal becomes a routine industrial process, the environmental consequences could extend beyond orbital operations.

The situation also reflects a familiar pattern in fast-moving industries: rapid expansion first, with environmental oversight struggling to catch up. For Starlink customers, this rapid turnover helps keep service running. But for the broader public, it means a private company's maintenance decisions are reshaping a shared resource — the atmosphere — before regulators have fully assessed the risks.

What's being done?

So far, regulators have mostly accepted SpaceX's position that complete disintegration means no debris is left behind, but that still leaves larger environmental concerns unresolved.

The FCC has floated a proposal to exempt space-based operations from review under the National Environmental Policy Act, arguing that such activities occur outside U.S. territory, according to Gadget Review. That proposal has not been approved.

Researchers outside the company are pushing for more study of the cumulative effects of repeated satellite reentries before orbital fleets become even larger. That pressure could become more urgent as SpaceX continues toward its goal of as many as 42,000 satellites, while also pursuing direct-to-phone service and additional orbital computing capacity.

SpaceX's satellite strategy may be legal and even routine, but that does not automatically make it harmless. As the company continues refreshing its vast network, the question is whether public safeguards will keep pace with a business model built on burning through hardware at scale.

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