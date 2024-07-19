Scientists sound alarm about satellites that could widen holes in Earth's atmosphere: 'Only in recent years have people started to think this might become a problem'

"The problem is expected to get worse as more satellites are launched."

Scientists have discovered that the thousands of satellites circling our planet are slowly damaging the atmosphere — and the issue may get worse if we don't act soon.

What's happening?

A recent study published in the journal Geophysical Research found that aluminum oxide particles left behind when old satellites burn up have increased eight-fold between 2016 and 2022.

The problem is expected to get worse as more satellites are launched, according to Interesting Engineering.

SpaceX's Starlink makes up the majority of objects in low Earth orbit, with about 6,000 satellites currently circling the planet. The company has permission to launch 12,000 more and hopes to have up to 42,000 eventually.

Other companies like Amazon also plan to send thousands of their own satellites.

Why is satellite debris concerning?

When satellites reach the end of their roughly five-year lifespan, they burn up in the atmosphere. This leaves behind aluminum oxide particles that can linger for decades.

"Only in recent years have people started to think this might become a problem," said Joseph Wang, an astronautics researcher at the University of Southern California who contributed to the study.

Scientists say these particles damage the ozone layer that protects us from the sun's harmful ultraviolet rays. The oxides trigger destructive chemical reactions — and they're not consumed in the process. This means they continuously destroy ozone as they slowly drift down to Earth.

Researchers estimate that at the current pace of satellite launches, aluminum oxide in the atmosphere could increase by a whopping 646% over natural levels. This would significantly widen existing holes in the ozone layer, exposing us to more UV radiation. Overexposure to UV rays increases the risk of skin cancer, eye damage, and other health problems.

What's being done about satellite debris?

The good news is that smart folks are working hard on solutions.

NASA and other space agencies are developing guidelines for "responsible satellite disposal" to minimize atmospheric pollution. Some ideas include putting old satellites in higher "graveyard" orbits or using special materials that completely burn up on re-entry.

Companies are also exploring ways to make satellites last longer so fewer replacements are needed. For example, Starlink satellites are now designed to operate for 10-15 years instead of just five.

While the problem is daunting, these efforts show that innovative thinking can help protect our atmosphere. And you can do your part too — even small energy-saving actions add up to a big difference.

Advocating for better local and nationwide policies can make a bigger difference than individual action, but to reduce your carbon output, consider upgrading to LED bulbs, adjusting your thermostat a couple of degrees, and walking or biking instead of driving when you can. When we are all mindful of our impact, we can keep our planet safer and more natural.

