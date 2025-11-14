Man shares unbelievable photo following SpaceX explosion: 'Can people sue?'

"We only found another way to spread trash."

Space junk — human-made debris floating in orbit — is already a risk to the environment and public safety. When it falls to Earth, it can do even more harm.

Earlier this year, a SpaceX satellite made headlines when it rained litter over the Turks and Caicos Islands. It disseminated shrapnel like confetti at a ticker-tape parade.

On Reddit's r/ThatsInsane, a user claimed to have stumbled upon an alarming number of satellite shards. They shared a photo showing dozens of alleged pieces from the explosion.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Seeing the recent SpaceX Starship explosion, this is what I collected less than 2 months ago from the previous crash," their title stated.

The appended photograph was captured in a stunning setting. Blackened pieces of ostensible SpaceX debris sat on a table in front of an Instagram-worthy waterfront pool.

SpaceX debris has been in the news in recent months. In late September, astrophysicist Jonathan McDowell warned that SpaceX satellites were falling to Earth at a rate of one to two per day. They polluted the atmosphere and endangered people on the ground.

FROM OUR PARTNER Get a new phone with unlimited 5G and zero activation fees — for just $40 a month Metro by T-Mobile gives you smart value, whether you need a new phone or are just looking for a better plan. This holiday season, get a free 5G phone with no activation fees, for just $40/month. That includes unlimited talk and text, already bundled with taxes and fees. Or, keep your existing phone and number and get unlimited 5G for just $25/month. Either way, enjoy T-Mobile’s Scam Shield technology at no extra cost. Plus, you can even level up to an iPhone 16e this month. Just bring your number and ID and sign up for $50 with the auto pay plan. Learn more

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the Earth's surface is about 71% water. Space debris can harm marine habitats and aquatic wildlife, but it can also stray and fall onto developed land.

Experts have advised against handling SpaceX debris for safety reasons.

"Right after the launch — and the explosion — when it first falls into the water, it can be very toxic. There are a lot of toxic propellants and adhesives that they use and other materials. So you don't want to touch that," research chemist Ken Kremer warned through WESH.

The outlet also noted that SpaceX debris had surfaced on eBay, selling for thousands of dollars in some cases. Reddit users mentioned potential resale value on the original poster's thread.

"Nice collection bro, next step is to sell it on ebay, Lmao," one joked.

"We only found another way to spread trash," another lamented.

However, other users questioned whether encountering SpaceX debris was grounds for a lawsuit.

"Can people sue if debris damages their roof for instance?" a commenter asked.

"Absolutely. It's a tort. But your own carrier would be the better place to make a claim, so you don't have to deal with proving 3rd party liability," someone replied.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.