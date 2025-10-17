Company announces gargantuan factory set to transform how we use old EV batteries: 'This validates our superior technology'

A company in Germany is making a massive investment to ensure that more electric vehicle batteries are recycled. It'll go toward building one of the largest lithium-ion battery recycling facilities in Europe.

The company cylib recently secured funding from the European Union for 26.1 million euros ($30.4 million). The facility is set to be built in the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia. It will utilize the process of optimized lithium and graphite recovery, which can recover up to 90% of critical materials from used batteries and produce 80% lower carbon pollution than primary extraction.

"This validates our superior technology and advanced engineering capabilities whilst recognizing our team's achievements to date," said Dr. Lilian Schwich, co-founder and co-CEO of cylib, per Recycling Portal.

Making EV batteries easier to recycle makes them more appealing to buy. A survey by the European Alternative Fuels Observatory revealed that more than half of the people responding said they are considering an EV purchase. Right now, Europe is experiencing a surge in EV battery demand, with one in four cars sold globally being electric.

In the meantime, American sentiment is getting lower. AAA reported in June that only 16% of people surveyed were seriously considering an EV purchase, while the number of consumers who said they would not buy an EV rose from 51% to 63% this year. That's the highest level since 2022.

The facility is expected to open in 2027, and plans indicate that it'll recycle up to 140,000 EV batteries annually. That's equal to about 60,000 metric tons of end-of-life batteries and 40,000 tons of black mass. Those recycled materials will be put to good use, rather than ending up in landfills or waterways.

EV battery recycling is crucial to preventing dangerous chemicals from contaminating soil and water supplies. Electronic waste is a global problem growing five times faster than recycling facilities can handle. The United Nations reported that in 2022, a record-breaking 62 million metric tons of e-waste were produced worldwide, up 82% from 2010. That number is expected to rise by another 32% by 2030.

Better and more efficient EV battery recycling could be the key to attracting more people to buy electric cars. It's an important step to decreasing our reliance on fossil fuels and creating a cleaner, safer future for all.

