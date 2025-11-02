South Korean manufacturer unveils factory to create the 'holy grail' of EV batteries: 'Longer driving range [and] faster charging times'

A South Korean battery project with the potential to improve electric vehicle performance is ahead of schedule and set for commercial production by 2029, according to a news release.

SK On has finished its solid-state power pack pilot plant, which is a crucial part of the plan.

"This pilot plant will serve as a cornerstone for SK to leap forward as a strong and resilient company in addressing any changes in business environment," SK On CEO Seok-hee Lee said.

Solid-state batteries use a nonflammable, solid electrolyte. That's the opposite of the liquid kind used in most batteries. Top Speed reported that they charge faster, last longer, and are safer than common packs. But mass-producing them affordably has been a challenge — one that SK seems poised to answer. Porsche and even NASA are working on their own versions, as well.

The tech, including SK's, could unlock "longer driving range [and] faster charging times," Electrek's Peter Johnson wrote, referring to battery technology often touted as a "holy grail" for the sector.

It's a huge boon for EV drivers trying to maximize charging opportunities. Juicing up at home remains the most affordable way to power the energy storage. There are three ways to charge your cleaner ride.

There are three ways to charge your cleaner ride. Level 1 charging, from a standard wall outlet, can take up to 50 hours to charge the battery to 80% from empty; for Level 2 charging, it would take up to 10 hours. Direct Current Fast Charging can provide a couple of hundred miles in 15 minutes. They are available at public stations such as Tesla's Superchargers. They are also more expensive, according to the Department of Transportation and Qmerit.

For reference, home charging can cost up to $720 for 13,489 miles. Public chargers can cost up to three times as much. Gas cars remain a costly and polluting option, at up to $2,100 annually for the same mileage, according to Qmerit's data, which highlights the value of charging at home.

Some states offer incentives for buying and charging your EV, which increases the value further. Ford's Power Promise provides a Level 2 home charger and installation for customers who buy or lease a Ford EV.

EV drivers also enjoy up to $1,500 a year in gas and service savings, including no more oil changes. That's in addition to the thousands of pounds of heat-trapping tailpipe exhaust that's prevented each year when the cleaner ride replaces a gas car, per Department of Energy data. Government-cited research linked the fumes to lung, heart, and other health problems, too.

Cleaner solar energy from a rooftop panel can boost savings by providing free energy to charge the EV.

Better batteries can increase performance and reduce charging costs, and SK's team seems poised to contribute. A revamped manufacturing process at its 50,000-square-foot plant is crucial to the effort, according to the release.

"We aim to remain at the forefront of commercializing all-solid-state batteries to accelerate electrification," Lee said.

