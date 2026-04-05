Automakers race to achieve 800 miles of driving range with 'holy grail' EV batteries

Electric vehicle battery news from China has recently included "Rhinos," "Golden Bells," and the oft-heralded "holy grail" distinction. The descriptors are from a variety of companies that are working on promising solid-state EV batteries, according to a roundup published by Electrek.

While solid-state packs have yet to be mass produced for EV use, companies are planning for testing and trial runs to vet the latest models — a signal that the potentially transformational tech could be ready for scaled use.

The packs are lighter, charge faster, provide longer ranges, and are safer than traditional batteries. Solid-state versions have a firm middle, or electrolyte, instead of a flammable liquid. But Top Speed reported that they have been costly and hard to manufacture.

Versions from the Chinese brands mentioned in Electrek's story — Dongfeng Motors, Changan Automobile, and Chery among them — are set to be tested. Some promise a range of nearly 1,000 miles.

"With gas prices soaring, how's a long-range EV sound now?" Electrek's Peter Johnson wrote.

Dongfeng has started testing its 620-mile battery in extreme cold. Chery's Rhino-series of semi-solid and fully solid-state batteries has an up to 932-mile range, and the company plans to validate and start producing them through next year. Changan's all-solid Golden Bell can deliver a similar range, with in-car vetting set for later this year.

Chinese brands already produce 75% of the world's commonly used lithium-ion battery cells, according to the Center for European Policy Analysis. But companies elsewhere are developing solid-state packs as well.

Boston-based Factorial has been working with Mercedes-Benz to test a version in a lightly modified EQS, delivering a 745-mile range during trials, for example.

Most Chinese EV technology hasn't made it stateside due to longstanding trade policies meant to protect the American sector from cheaper imports, NPR explained. Forbes reported that the lack of an established dealership network is also a setback. But news from a meeting between Ford CEO Jim Farley and President Donald Trump indicated that the door has opened slightly for Chinese brands to be sold in America, with clearly defined advantages for the United States that would need to be provided.

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Electrek's story also included updates from BYD, a world-leading brand from China that has developed unique battery chemistries and a Flash charging system that combine to produce 621 miles of range and a 10% to 97% charge in nine minutes.

While China is a dominant EV tech developer, Factorial, Tesla, Rivian, and Ford are other brands making headlines, with the latter company promising "Skunk Works"-caliber innovation that's on the way.

"While China aims to maintain its lead on the global market with new battery chemistries, Japan, Europe, Korea, and even the U.S. are racing to bring the promising new battery tech to market," according to Electrek.

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