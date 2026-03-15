"We will continue to reiterate this in our discussions with policymakers."

Allowing Chinese electric vehicles on American roads en masse has been a taboo concept for decades.

But reports from a recent meeting between Ford CEO Jim Farley and President Donald Trump's team are signaling potential policy changes that would open lanes for the advanced rides.

Customers would benefit from improved performance on the road, as breakthroughs involving superior range and charging speeds are regularly reported from Chinese brands such as BYD, Nio, and others.

The discussion was characterized as a "watershed moment" by the Los Angeles Times.

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Globally, Canada and other countries have been easing restrictions on Chinese cars as part of changing trade deals.

And despite the talk, U.S. leaders seem extremely cautious about opening up the market, according to the Times. The report said that General Motors is against the idea. And it was expected to get a "cold reception" in Washington, D.C. However, Trump made headlines for being open to changes if the Chinese companies build plants in the United States and hire Americans.

"Let China come in," he said during public remarks.

And while the potential for better tech is exciting, experts from Qmerit have shown that where you plug in can help you reap significant savings, even with existing equipment. That's because powering up at home remains the cheapest option for EV owners — who can tally hundreds to thousands of dollars in savings compared to using public ports and gas.

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On the trade front, the effort to protect the domestic auto sector has long resulted in steep tariffs and other regulations to keep the cheaper foreign models out, Reuters reported.

As a result, U.S. companies would hold controlling stakes as part of a technology- and profit-sharing agreement, per the Times.

"We have also been clear about the privacy and national security issues associated with Chinese vehicles in the U.S. and we will continue to reiterate this in our discussions with policymakers," Ford chief communications officer Mark Truby said.

Global EV sales are surging, and China's products are making inroads in new markets. London's Benchmark Minerals Intelligence reported that total EV sales hit 20.7 million units last year, with China leading the way at 12.9 million cars.

U.S. sales slowed following the early elimination of tax breaks that incentivized making the switch. But Atlanta-based Cox Automotive said sales shrank just 2% year over year. The numbers were largely bolstered by customers who made a third-quarter push to lock in the incentives before they ended. About $1,500 in annual gas and maintenance savings remains a value.

EV owners can upgrade to a Level 2 charger at home with help from Qmerit. Its experts will provide installation estimates to ensure you get the best price.

It starts with some basic information about your electric panel and garage. Level 2 chargers are much faster than a standard outlet, or Level 1, but slower than public DC fast chargers that can juice up many batteries in less than 20 minutes. They also cost more to use.

Plugging in when electricity rates are lowest can add to the savings. And home solar is another way to maximize the benefits. Cheap, abundant energy from the sun can be used to charge your ride apart from the grid. TCD's Solar Explorer can get you started with vetted installation quotes and other information from trusted partners that can save you up to $10,000 on upfront costs.

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