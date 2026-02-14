Chinese automaker unveils breakthrough tech that could revolutionize EVs: 'Intensive'

Chinese automaker Dongfeng has developed a 350 watt-hour per kilogram solid-state battery that could change the future of electric vehicles.

According to Interesting Engineering, the automaker created a test fleet of EVs with these batteries. It will evaluate them under "intensive winter calibration programs" in the Mohe region near China's northern border.

The tests will examine the battery's performance, stability, and durability in sub-zero conditions. Interesting Engineering said that the company will also monitor the EV's driving range and charging performance.

Efficiency, battery system integration, and structural safety are among the top priorities in the tests.

Per Interesting Engineering, Dongfeng stated that the batteries should provide up to 620 miles of range per charge. The automaker also claimed that the batteries can retain about 72% of their energy capacity at temperatures as low as minus-22 degrees Fahrenheit.

Dongfeng hopes to integrate the solid-state batteries into EVs in September, per Interesting Engineering.

With that said, it will still take time before EVs with solid-state batteries reach the general public. However, other manufacturers are working on similar technology, including Volkswagen, BMW, Toyota, and Hyundai, per Electrek.

Other battery developments that could transform the future of EVs include a hair-thin protective film and new laser technology.

Car and Driver explained that such advances are crucial to reducing EV costs.

From a general standpoint, EVs offer a variety of benefits for people and the planet, according to the Natural Resources Defense Council. They produce no tailpipe pollution that causes health problems or warms the planet. EVs are also much quieter than gas-powered vehicles, reducing noise pollution.

Electric cars can also help you save money on maintenance and fueling costs. Clean Energy Group estimates that owning an EV can save you as much as 25% compared to operating a conventional vehicle.

Those savings can increase for people who invest in home solar. Solar panels let you charge your EV at home for essentially free, avoiding the cost of public charging stations. If you're looking to get started with home solar, try TCD's Solar Explorer to find out how you can save money on an installation.

In the meantime, keep an eye on the latest developments with EV battery systems. It's only a matter of time before one company gets its solid-state model to market first.

