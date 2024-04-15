Research group achieves major breakthrough with new EV battery tech: 'Significantly improved quality'

If the concept can be scaled and rolled out across worldwide battery manufacturing centers, the result could be lower-cost, safer power packs and electric vehicles.

Korean battery wizards are at it again.

The latest innovation, dealing with the manufacture of electrolyte for solid-state batteries, comes from the Korea Electrotechnology Research Institute.

Specifically, the Korean team developed a way to make the tiny material — which is necessary for battery chemistry to work — much faster and at 50% of the cost of typical methods, according to a report on the breakthrough from TechXplore.

In typical lithium batteries, as the power pack operates, ions move between the anode and cathode through the electrolyte. Electrolyte is often a liquid, though solid versions are being developed in labs around the world. They are generally touted as being safer and able to hold more electricity than lithium batteries, making them an attractive alternative for battery makers who want to eliminate fire fears and reduce production costs.

Solid electrolytes are usually far thinner than a human hair. Grinding is often needed to reduce the size during production. This is where the Korean process noted marked improvement, saving time and money, TechXplore reported.

"By selecting the right materials and reliably controlling the chemical reactions, we were able to bypass the complex and expensive processes typically used for refining solid-state electrolytes, opting for a 'simple process,'" researcher Park Jun-woo said in the TechXplore lab summary.

The technique's name is one for the science journals: wet synthesis. It involves the in-depth chemistry you'd expect, including nucleation rates, ionic conductivity, microscopic raw materials, and more. Quite simply, the team created a "downsized" electrolyte with a "heightened" conductivity — without complex grinding. Avoiding the latter part of the process improves performance degradation as well, all per TechXplore.

The discovery was the result of years of research and analysis, the experts noted.

The ultra-techy battery invention may seem of little importance to daily existence. But if the concept can be scaled and rolled out across worldwide battery manufacturing centers, the result could be lower-cost, safer power packs and electric vehicles.

By switching to an EV, you can save around $1,500 and prevent 10,000 pounds of planet-warming air pollution from hitting our atmosphere each year. Public health, and even your kids' grades, can improve as a result of fresher air.

This isn't the only invention out of South Korea. Experts at other labs are working on new materials that could be game-changers for solid-state tech, as well.

At the institute, the team is pursuing patents for their research as well as looking for partners to bring the vision for the tech to fruition, according to TechXplore.

"Despite its simplicity, the resulting solid-state electrolytes exhibit significantly improved quality, meeting the requirements of efficiency and business accessibility for mass production and commercialization," Park said in the report.

