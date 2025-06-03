Researchers make record-breaking discovery in quest for 'holy grail' of energy: 'A significant advance'

"We believe that our discovery could have broader implications."

Solid-state batteries are a highly anticipated form of green tech for myriad reasons, and a team of German researchers just developed a novel material with incredible implications for this emerging technology.

SSBs have been dubbed a "holy grail" of clean energy. They hold tremendous promise for cleaner, cheaper energy, and — as the name suggests — they employ solid materials rather than liquid electrolytes, as in lithium-ion batteries.

Researchers at the Technical University of Munich recently published their SSB-related findings in the journal Advanced Energy Materials. According to Tech Xplore, what they discovered broke a "world record for ion conductivity."

In a press release announcing the findings, TUM explained that a team of researchers working under professor Thomas Fässler "partially replaced lithium in a lithium antimonide compound with the metal scandium" and were stunned to discover that the novel material conducts ions "more than 30% faster than any previously known material."

Partly replacing the lithium with scandium created gaps called "vacancies" in the material's lattice structure, which enabled ions to move and conduct energy far more efficiently. That's how researchers broke the previous record for lithium-ion conductivity in solid-state materials, which TUM said was a "critical metric for enabling faster charging and more efficient energy storage."

Fässler remarked that his team's "result currently represents a significant advance in basic research" into solid-state batteries. SSBs are safer than their lithium-ion counterparts, charge much faster, are more eco-friendly, and can withstand far more charge/discharge cycles in their lifespan than batteries powered by liquid electrolytes.

Moreover, their higher energy density means they can pack more power into less space, which is groundbreaking with respect to electric vehicle range. Their potential to extend EV ranges is perhaps the most prominent aspect of SSB development, but the technology has applications far beyond faster charging and longer drives.

Solid-state batteries could be scaled up for industrial use — and, eventually, they might even power passenger planes.

Fässler noted that "many tests are still needed before the material can be used" in SSBs, adding that researchers were "optimistic" about the impact of their discovery. He said the team had already filed a patent for their record-breaking discovery.

Study co-author Jingwen Jiang focused on how their findings could inform bigger breakthroughs. "We believe that our discovery could have broader implications for enhancing conductivity in a wide range of other materials," he said.

