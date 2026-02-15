Manufacturers launch massive project that could revolutionize EVs — here are the details

The potential is already showing up in road tests.

China's largest EV battery makers are teaming up to build a shared facility for producing solid-state battery materials, a move that could bring cheaper, longer-lasting electric vehicles to market faster, Interesting Engineering reported.

The new project in Beijing will churn out roughly 25 tons of battery electrolyte materials annually. These materials are the building blocks for advanced batteries that replace liquid components with solid ones, making them safer and more energy-dense than today's options.

Current EV batteries have limitations. In rare cases, the liquid inside them can overheat or catch fire, and they lose capacity over time.

Solid-state batteries aim to address these issues and pack more energy into a smaller space, enabling EVs to go farther on a single charge.

The Beijing facility, located in the Yanqi Economic Development Zone, will serve as a testing ground rather than a full-scale factory. It brings together some of China's biggest names in the auto and battery world, including CATL and SAIC Motor.

The Guolian Automotive Power Battery Research Institute is leading the effort, with backing from state-owned companies and major automakers like Changan Auto and Dongfeng Motor.

This project arrives alongside China's inaugural nationwide guidelines for solid-state batteries, which establish precise categories and stricter quality requirements for the technology.

The country appears to be building both the rules and the infrastructure needed to lead this next chapter in EV development.

The potential is already showing up in road tests. An upgraded Mercedes EQS sedan running on solid-state cells from U.S.-based maker Factorial covered 745-plus miles without stopping to recharge, roughly double what most EVs can manage today.

For everyday drivers, this technology could mean fewer stops at charging stations and batteries that last longer over the life of the vehicle. Cities and businesses could benefit from more reliable energy storage that performs well during extreme weather or power outages.

When might you see this tech in a car you can buy? Limited manufacturing could begin in 2027 or 2028, with a broader rollout by 2030 or shortly after.

Luxury and performance-focused vehicles will likely be the starting point, with the technology trickling down to budget-friendly options.

