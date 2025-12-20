Researchers sound alarm on Chinese EV batteries after studying them in 'real-world practice': 'Extremely high failure rates'

A European electric vehicle battery repair shop is warning that certain Chinese packs in popular Tesla models do not hold up to the rigors of use.

What's happening?

EV Clinic reported that Model 3 and Y vehicles with LG NCM811 batteries from the LGES Nanjing factory "show extremely high failure rates." It noted that while cells made in China are often touted as "the best," this assertion "has never been confirmed in real-world practice."

It compared the batteries to American Panasonic NCA packs, which last noticeably longer and even start their lifespans on a better footing. EV Clinic said that most of the LG models it tested had multiple cell failures that were not repairable. This happens at around 250,000 kilometers (155,343 miles) of use. The Panasonic models featured repairable single-cell failures after 400,000 km (248,548 mi).

"For reference, a healthy Panasonic cell typically shows ~10 megaohms, while a new LG Nanjing cell starts around 28 mΩ. A failing Panasonic cell reaches ~28 mΩ, which is what LG cells measure when brand new," EV Clinic stated.

In a conversation on the social platform X about the news, users wondered whether the "bad" batteries were in their EVs and how many makes and models were affected. The part number in question is 17000012-00-B.

The company added that it had tested more than 40 units across three shops and that because Tesla's first produced pack was such a "disaster," the "failure rate will be even more present" over the next two years.

Why is this important?

This is, of course, unwelcome information for people who have EVs with LG batteries. It may also give potential buyers pause, even though EVs save drivers money by eliminating the cost of gas and reducing maintenance requirements. While EVs feature battery warranties, no one wants to go through the hassle of replacing such an important component relatively soon after buying a vehicle.

LG, which is based in South Korea, has a history of similar problems, too. In 2021, it had to pay General Motors $1.9 billion for defective batteries in the Chevrolet Bolt. This year, it recalled half a million stoves, also because of fire risk.

What's being done about these batteries?

In its report, the Croatia-based EV Clinic said the best lithium-ion cells are made in the United States and Europe, naming Panasonic, LG Chem, and Samsung SDI. It noted that customers could get a repair check for 1,200 euros ($1,412), while a repair would cost 5,500 euros ($6,473). It recommended swapping in a used Panasonic battery as the optimal solution for a faulty pack, which costs 8,000 euros ($9,415).

On X, plenty of folks implored the institute for details, with one asking: "How can you drop a bomb like this and don't explain with extreme precision which cars are concerned (model, version, year and factory)? Every 3/Y long range and perf owners are now worried and don't even know which battery pack they have. Please help us understand."

Someone else pointed out that Chinese batteries bring to mind domestic manufacturers such as CATL and BYD rather than LG. "BYD Blade battery packs have shown to be superior in Giga Berlin-made Model Ys," they wrote.

Another X user wrote: "People will blame LG when it's Tesla that deserves the hate. They know exactly what they're ordering. If Apple had failure rates or lower quality like this, they would cut it off nearly immediately."

