Scientists make game-changing breakthrough with lithium-ion batteries: 'We have discovered ... a key component'

A chemical compound of the same type as minerals found in alkaline rocks could be "key" to making solid-state batteries the dominant kind on the market, theoretically able to energize electric vehicles even in boiling temperatures — with high conductivity.

It's the result of analysis happening at the Tokyo University of Science regarding a pyrochlore-type oxyfluoride used in place of sulfides as the electrolyte conductor material.

The pyrochlore-type conductor solves a big problem suffered by other, commonly studied types. Importantly, the Tokyo formula doesn't create toxic hydrogen sulfide when exposed to air moisture, according to the abstract of the researchers' recent study published in the journal Chemistry of Materials and posted by ACS Publications.

"We have discovered an oxide solid electrolyte that is a key component of all-solid-state lithium-ion batteries, which have both high energy density and safety. In addition to being stable in air, the material exhibits higher ionic conductivity than previously reported oxide solid electrolytes," research lead Professor Kenjiro Fujimoto said in a university report about the research.

Solid-state batteries differ from common lithium-ion power packs that use a liquid electrolyte, the part of the battery where ions move between the anode and cathode during operation. Solid versions are touted by many experts, including the Tokyo researchers, as having higher energy density, or storage capacity, and little fire risk. Both would be big perks for the EV industry.

Researchers put the pyrochlore electrolyte through a series of high-tech tests, including X-ray diffraction.

Its conductivity outperformed "known oxide solid electrolytes" and performed well at low temperatures, per the summary. The experts list the operating range at 14 degrees to 212 degrees Fahrenheit, the boiling point for water. As Scientific American notes, standard lithium-ion batteries can best operate, on average, at 32 degrees to 140 degrees.

"We believe that the performance required for the application of solid electrolytes for electric vehicles is satisfied," Fujimoto said in the lab report.

Solid state innovations are plentiful at labs around the world, often billed as "breakthrough" and "next generation." In January, Germany-based Schaeffler debuted a solid-state battery at a Vegas tech show, promising extended range, short charge time, and great safety. Those are all solid checks for potential EV buyers.

A growing number of motorists are plugging in to reap the already great value that can be realized by parking a gas guzzler. More than 3 million EVs were sold globally in the first quarter of the year, a 25% increase over the same period in 2023, according to the International Energy Agency.

You may be able to leverage $7,500 in tax breaks for many models and save up to $1,500 a year on gas and maintenance after the purchase. The U.S. Energy Department notes that EVs produce far less planet-warming air pollution than gas vehicles on average nationally — 2,727 pounds per year for an all-EV, compared to 12,594 for gas. The difference varies by state, based in part on how electricity is generated.

By cutting gas exhaust, you can lessen the amount of toxic fumes that medical experts report can cause a wide range of health problems.

If the Tokyo team's electrolyte can provide for the improvements it lists, the result could expand cleaner EV use. For now, researchers said they are excited about future research.

"The application of this material is promising for the development of revolutionary batteries," Fujimoto said.

