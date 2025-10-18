Researchers reveal revolutionary system for cities to slash costs and keep residents healthy: 'A clear path forward'

Choosing between getting rooftop solar or an electric vehicle can feel like a big decision for homeowners looking to go green. But what if the answer wasn't "either/or," but "both"?

An article in Tech Xplore explained how a new study is showing that the real magic happens when you combine them. This SolarEV City Concept could slash a neighborhood's carbon pollution by up to 90% and turn suburbs into clean energy powerhouses.

The research, conducted at Tohoku University, tackles one of our biggest challenges, as cities are responsible for more than 70% of the world's carbon dioxide pollution. The secret is to use an EV as more than just a car.

"When parked, the batteries can serve as mobile power banks for homes through a Vehicle-to-Home system," explained lead author Takuro Kobashi. This allows families to store the clean solar power generated during the day and use it to power their homes at night.

The benefits for families are huge. The study projects that a home with this setup could lower its annual energy costs by as much as 40%. This builds on what we already know, with other analyses showing that charging an EV is already less than half the cost of filling up a gas car. Plus, the environmental savings go beyond air pollution; a separate study noted that it takes about 4 gallons of water to produce 1 gallon of gasoline, while solar uses virtually none.

This is why so many people are making the switch. A retired teacher in Arizona, for instance, turned to solar after getting fed up with his power company's unpredictable rates. Even for those who can't do a full rooftop installation, smaller plug-in balcony solar options are becoming available. For those hesitant about EVs, it's worth noting that experts have debunked common myths about issues like battery longevity.

"Our research shows a clear path forward for cities to achieve deep decarbonization in a way that is both economically and socially beneficial," said Kobashi, an associate professor at Tohoku University's Graduate School of Environmental Studies.

Ultimately, this research reframes the suburban driveway not just as a place to park a car but as a key part of a neighborhood-level power plant, driving us all toward a cleaner, more affordable future.

