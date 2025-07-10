Expert dismantles long-standing myth about electric vehicles: 'What does the research show?'

Sharing truths about EV myths may open more people to buying an EV.

Electric vehicles can weigh more than gas-powered vehicles because of their heavy batteries. But experts say the extra weight doesn't necessarily contribute to more tire wear and particulate pollution like some people believe.

In a TikTok video, Mobula Ray EV (@mobula.ray.ev) busted this myth, asking viewers, "What does the research show?"

According to an RAC report referenced in the video, tire wear depends more on how someone drives a vehicle than on the vehicle's weight. So, someone who drives casually — say, with gradual acceleration and braking — may get excellent mileage from their tires regardless of whether they drive an EV or gas-powered car.

When tires wear quickly, it means more rubber particles are shed from the vehicle. These particles contain compounds that are toxic to the environment, contaminating soil and water.

The problem with this and many other EV myths is that they can cause people to avoid buying the vehicles. According to Synchrony, a set of new tires costs $460 to $1,280. That's a big expense, especially if a driver needs to shell out this cost frequently for tires that don't last as long as they should.

Also, people concerned about their driving impact on the environment may be less likely to choose an EV if they feel its tires might contribute more to pollution than a gas-powered car.

Another myth that could hold people back from switching to an EV is that EV batteries don't have reliable longevity. There are also concerns that EV batteries do not work well in cold climates and that EVs are fire hazards. These myths have been busted, but they've impacted the way many view EVs.

The truth is that EVs benefit consumers and the environment. An all-electric vehicle can save a driver up to $2,200 in fuel costs a year, according to the Department of Energy.

These vehicles also don't produce tailpipe emissions, leading to less air pollution. The Zeroing In on Healthy Air report from the American Lung Association projects savings of $1.2 trillion in public health benefits by 2050 in the transition to zero-emission transportation.

Sharing truths about EV myths may open more people to buying an EV, helping to make this projection a reality. Experts are attempting to explain EV benefits through journalism and analyses, highlighting everything from cost savings to materials sourcing.

Some commenters agreed with the video, with one saying: "50k in on original tires. My Kona EV is the same weight as a 3-series BMW."

Another wrote: "They have much better traction control mechanisms. Some even have individual wheel-based systems as well as regenerative braking, so the wear should theoretically be lower."

