Retired teacher shares candid thoughts after installing solar panels to combat rising electric bills: 'It's more expensive every day'

Energy bills are rising every day, so one retired teacher decided to take the plunge on community solar and found they were on a meaningful path to saving money and helping the environment at the same time.

The scoop

Jesús Velazquez, a retired teacher living in Arizona for the past 25 years, knew he wanted to switch to solar at some point. "When we moved [to Tucson], we said, 'We have to go solar.' It just made sense," he told Solar United Neighbors.

Velazquez had been hesitant about adding solar panels to his home, worried about the impact on its resale value and aggressive salespeople. But fluctuating rates from Tucson's main power company pushed him into making the decision.

"It's more expensive every day. It's like twice a year they're changing the rates," he said. "All of that makes you think twice, three times, until you say: 'You know what? No. [Solar] is the future.'"

A member of his family recommended SUN's solar co-op, and since joining, Velazquez has become involved in advocating for solar power in his community.

How it's helping

Solar panels are one of the best ways to save money on your energy bills, with an average savings of around $1,500 annually. You may also be eligible for local and federal tax incentives and rebates, such as those offered through the Inflation Reduction Act.

EnergySage, which isn't affiliated with Solar United Neighbors, offers free tools to help calculate your savings as well as find estimates for installation. One such tool is this map, which displays state-by-state details on incentives and average installation costs.

If adding solar panels to your home isn't doable, that's where community solar comes in. Those programs allow you to subscribe to a solar farm near your home, earning you a discount on your energy bill.

Solar makes a difference for the environment, too. According to EnergySage, subscribing to a community solar program can reduce carbon pollution by 8 tons a year, which is the equivalent of planting 115 trees.

Other green upgrades to your home offer financial and environmental benefits in reducing your bills and improving your home's efficiency, including weatherization, which can save you almost $300 annually on your bills, according to the Department of Energy. Those savings rise when you work with a company such as EnergySage, which can save the average person $10,000 on a solar purchase and installation.

What everyone's saying

Velazquez had simple advice for anyone considering solar: "Do it."

