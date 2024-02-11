A little-known rooftop feature could be the answer to conserving your home’s energy without any sacrifices: ‘Why don’t I see them all over the place?’

“I installed two of these in my place and they work great!”

Sunlight is an important source of Vitamin D and can help boost your mental health as well.

At least one scientific study has indicated that insufficient sun exposure has become a real public health problem in recent years. Luckily, one Reddit post pointed out a little-known rooftop feature that you can install to get more sunlight in your home.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The scoop

“A solar tube is a great way to get daylight into dark spaces,” the original poster wrote.

Solar tubes, also sometimes referred to as “sun tube lighting,” “sun tunnel lighting,” “tubular skylight lighting,” or “light tube lighting,” are basically miniature skylights that are specially designed to direct and diffuse the maximum amount of sunlight into your living space. The porthole-style lens also eliminates glare.

Because they are smaller than skylights, they work in more spaces and tend to be less expensive as well. According to Forbes, the cost of having a solar tube installed is usually between $500 and $2,500.

How it’s helping

In addition to facilitating the physical and mental health benefits associated with getting more sunlight, solar tubes can help to cut down on your electricity usage by providing natural light that reduces the need for lightbulbs. That’s good for your electricity bill and the planet at the same time.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

What everyone’s saying

The commenters were into the idea.

“These things have intrigued me for years! Why don’t I see them all over the place?” one wondered.

“They cost less than a skylight but more than a lightbulb. It’s an awkward middle market,” another responded, adding, “That’s my best guess. (I have 3 installed).”

“I installed two of these in my place and they work great! One in a windowless ensuite and one in a windowless stairway,” someone else chimed in.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the coolest innovations improving our lives and saving our planet.