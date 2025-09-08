Scientists make incredible energy breakthrough using special black metal and high-tech lasers: 'Astonishing'

Researchers have developed a unique solar thermoelectric generator that could change the game for residential solar panel systems.

Solar thermoelectric generators, or STEGs, are devices that have hot and cold sides that allow the generation of electricity through the Seebeck effect, according to researchers at the University of Rochester. While photovoltaics are used in most solar panels right now, STEGs could be the more efficient option in the future.

However, the current issue is that STEGs convert less than 1% of sunlight into electricity. Chunlei Guo, a professor and senior scientist at Rochester's Laboratory for Laser Energetics, said the research community has been trying to improve the semiconductor materials used in STEGs for years.

"In this study, we don't even touch the semiconductor materials — instead, we focused on the hot and cold sides of the device instead," Guo said. "By combining better solar energy absorption and heat trapping at the hot side with better heat dissipation at the cold side, we made an astonishing improvement in efficiency."

For the study, scientists tested three strategies to create the new STEGs with a special black metal technology and high-tech lasers to enhance solar energy absorption. The new STEGs generate 15 times more power than previous devices, according to researchers.

The research team found that its STEGs would power LEDs more effectively than other ways. Guo said the new technology could benefit rural areas as off-grid renewable energy systems, among other things.

Nearly 80% of all power comes from dirty energy, which contributes to the overheating of the planet. Burning dirty energy sources like coal, oil, and natural gas emits pollution into the atmosphere that can hurt the environment and take a toll on human health.

