Officials announce innovative project to deliver clean water to thousands of households — here's what's happening

One Nigerian state plans to construct a solar-powered water treatment plant, which will help supply safe drinking water to thousands of local families.

The Plateau government began construction of the plant in September, according to the Daily Nigerian.

In addition to supplying clean drinking water to people across the state, using solar energy will help cut costs, according to Bashir Datti, Commissioner for Water Resources and Energy. Datti told the outlet that the project will serve as a model for the use of clean energy technology in water treatment.

In addition to the immediate health impacts on local residents, processing water using clean, renewable energy sources such as solar can also help mitigate the effects of rising global temperatures by reducing the use of dirty fuels such as natural gas.

According to a 2024 paper, Nigeria faces significant disparities in freshwater distribution. Researchers cited industrial waste, agricultural runoff, domestic sewage, and flooding as major sources of pollution that severely impact ground and surface water quality.

Worldwide, more than 4 billion people are affected by a lack of access to potable water. The forthcoming water treatment plant in Plateau is among several initiatives underway worldwide aimed at improving water quality.

For instance, one project in Ghana also relies on clean energy to supply residents with clean drinking water via solar-powered, mechanized water systems.

Meanwhile, a team of scientists in China has developed a method to treat high-salinity wastewater, which can pose a threat to people, plants, animals, soil, and groundwater when released from facilities.

Microplastic contamination is another emerging threat to water quality in communities worldwide.

The good news is that scientists are discovering new ways to filter these pollutants out of drinking water, including one method that uses natural powder coagulants derived from the seeds of the clearing nut tree and chickpea.

