Nonprofit deploys game-changing tech to bring fresh drinking water to thousands of people: 'Now, water is just a few steps away'

"Our people have suffered far too long without clean water."

In just two years, access to safe water in southwest Cameroon has increased from 2,750 people to more than 50,000. The impetus to this: solar-powered boreholes.

Originally, people in Cameroon would have to walk hours each day to fetch unsafe drinking water. Now, the United Nations Development Programme, funded by the government of Japan, has brought in boreholes, which provide reliable and safe drinking water. These boreholes utilize a pump that lifts water from the surface. As they are powered by the sun, they are low-cost and pumped into storage tanks, which are then distributed through pipes or taps to communities in Cameroon.

Women, who used to have to walk miles to get water, are the first to notice the advantages.

"Now, water is just a few steps away," Neh Tabukong, a mother of five, told UNDP Cameroon. "My children no longer suffer from water-related diseases, and I don't have to spend hours walking to get water. I have more time to take care of my family and even run my small business."

What revolutionizes these boreholes, beyond the fact that they are providing water to what used to be inaccessible communities, is that they are sustainable.

As they are completely powered by the sun, the low maintenance cost means that communities can consistently rely on these water sources. Previously relying on rivers, people have to deal with human waste, agricultural runoff, and industrial chemicals running rampant in shared waterways. The boreholes ensure that these pathogens are bypassed, a benefit to humans and ecosystems.

As the infrastructure is solar-powered, rather than diesel-powered water pumps, air pollution is further reduced. This ensures clean air, clean water, and a safer community.

Dr. Robert Esuka Endeley, the paramount chief of Buea, told the UNDP: "These water points come at exactly the right time. Our people have suffered for too long without clean water. We are grateful to the governments of Cameroon, Japan, and UNDP for listening to the needs of the community."

This solution proves that water scarcity can be combatted through innovative, sustainable methods.

