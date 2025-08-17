Scientists discover vast underground energy source in unexpected location: 'We have strong potential'

A team of scientists in Singapore has made a discovery that could transform the island nation's energy future and potentially set a precedent for other cities around the world.

Two newly drilled geothermal boreholes in northern Singapore revealed unexpectedly high underground temperatures, reaching up to 122 degrees Celsius (252 degrees Fahrenheit) at a depth of just 1.76 kilometers (about 1.1 miles). That's nearly double the previous readings in the region.

This breakthrough suggests that, despite its lack of regional volcanic activity, Singapore may hold untapped potential for geothermal energy.

Led by researchers from Nanyang Technological University in Singapore and research foundation TUMCREATE, the project aimed to explore how geothermal energy — the natural heat beneath the earth's surface — could be harnessed to power buildings, cool cities, and help reduce reliance on dirty energy.

A symposium organized by the research team included experts from the International Energy Agency and the European Geothermal Energy Council, with all focused on how cities can harness geothermal energy in dense urban environments.

"The results mean that we have strong potential for electricity generation and district cooling using commercially available technologies in the geothermal energy sector," said Professor Alessandro Romagnoli of NTU.

"The unique combination of elevated heat gradients and high heat-producing granites offers us compelling reasons to pursue further mapping of the northern subsurface."

While mass geothermal energy production has typically been limited to areas with hot springs or volcanic activity, Singapore's elevated heat gradient, shown to be twice the global average, opens the door to cleaner energy even in geographically stable regions.

Advanced geothermal technologies, such as closed-loop systems like those developed by Canadian startup Eavor, could make this possible. These systems don't require natural hot water reservoirs, just heat and innovative engineering.

Early geothermal system modeling suggests significant cost and emissions savings. In simulations, electricity generated from enhanced geothermal systems was at least 38% cheaper than hydrogen-fired power, while cooling costs were reduced by 39%. Both systems cut greenhouse gas emissions by at least 90%.

If successful, this approach could provide clean energy, heating, and even district cooling — a growing need in increasingly hot urban areas — with far fewer emissions and long-term cost savings.

It would also help meet clean energy goals and curb pollution, leading to countless human health benefits.

While still in the research phase in Singapore, these technologies are gaining momentum and have already been successful in other regions.

With more exploration underway and international collaboration growing, geothermal may soon become a practical, planet-friendly energy solution in Singapore, across Southeast Asia, and beyond, with countries like Indonesia and the Philippines already leading the way.

