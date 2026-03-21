California achieves solar energy milestone during 44-hour period: 'Taking over before the sun rises'

This milestone gives a preview of how solar and energy storage open a pathway toward a cleaner grid.

Solar power and batteries continuously fed into California's grid for roughly 44 hours — showing that it's possible to effectively power a big area with more affordable energy around the clock.

Pv magazine USA shared an analysis of the supply trend in the California Independent System Operator power grid for Feb. 1.

The chart indicated that battery systems continued feeding electricity into the grid overnight and even became the top power source before sunrise. Trends also showed that the state's power grid ran for 44 hours and 25 minutes primarily on solar energy and battery storage.

"While batteries have been the greatest source of electricity on the CAISO evening grid since the first half of 2024, this may be one of the first times they are taking over before the sun rises," pv magazine noted.

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This milestone gives a preview of how solar and energy storage open a pathway toward a cleaner grid. Projects such as the Vikings Solar-plus-Storage plant are already putting this approach into action, combining solar panels with batteries to store daytime energy for use during peak demand. Meanwhile, California is also moving forward with plans for offshore wind, which could add 25,000 megawatts of capacity by 2045.

For households, solar energy systems bring financial benefits — going solar is still one of the best ways to save money on home energy. It can also help shield you from fluctuating energy prices. If you're concerned about upfront costs, you can use EnergySage to compare solar installation quotes from vetted service providers.

Wider adoption of home solar and battery storage can reduce pollution. In 2022, households and businesses generated 31% of the country's total carbon pollution, based on data from the Environmental Protection Agency.

If you want to cut energy costs amid rising utility prices, you can sign up for community solar or use EnergySage's free tools to find installers and save up to $10,000 on solar purchases and installations.

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Its mapping tool, for one, shows average solar panel system costs and incentives available for each state. Pairing solar panels with battery storage is a good way to protect your home during outages and save on energy bills. With such a system, you may also be able to enjoy staying off the grid longer. EnergySage can help you find and compare quotes for home battery storage installation.

One reader welcomed the good news but at the same time challenged the state to do even more.

"C'mon CA, let's get that New Mexico and Wyoming wind, that offshore floating wind, more solar, more batteries, and show the world what can be done!" they wrote.

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