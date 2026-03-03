Homeowners quickly settle debate over whether solar is worth the investment after incentives disappear: '[Even] without the federal tax credit?'

"Especially with the particular… instability of the present time."

With the sun setting on federal solar tax credits, many solar-curious homeowners are left asking the same question: Does going solar still make financial sense?

That's exactly what one Massachusetts homeowner posed in a Reddit post, asking for honest opinions on installing home solar without federal clean energy incentives. Put simply, the homeowner asked, "[Is it] still worth going solar without the federal tax credit?"

Responding to the question, many homeowners had the same opinion — a resounding yes.

"The peace of mind you get from having solar panels charging a battery backup is worth so much more than the [money]," one commenter wrote. "Especially with the particular… instability of the present time."

Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers in your area.

"As long as they're building data centers and not building infrastructure, it'll be worth it," another commenter added.

"I believe it is worth it, and potentially will save you more money in the long run than the numbers you are running now show," a third commenter added. "Plus, it's just better for the world to go solar."

As utility rates continue to spike across the country, more homeowners are looking for practical ways to take control of their energy bills. Going solar is one of the best ways to save money on home energy, allowing you to generate your own electricity instead of relying on the grid. Over time, those savings can add up significantly — yes, even without federal tax credits — especially as traditional energy costs remain volatile and unpredictable.

If you're considering a switch to solar, EnergySage makes it easy to get started. The platform provides quick, free solar installation estimates and compares quotes from vetted installers in your area. EnergySage's online marketplace makes it easy to review multiple offers side by side, helping you find the best fit for your home and budget.

EnergySage also offers a helpful state-by-state mapping tool that shows the average cost of a home solar panel system — along with details on available solar panel incentives — in each state. These insights can help you get the best price for rooftop solar panels and snag all of the state incentives that could still be available to you, making your transition to clean energy even more affordable.

With EnergySage, the average person can save up to $10,000 on solar purchases and installations. By comparing multiple quotes in one place and accessing clear, unbiased information, homeowners can make informed decisions and avoid overpaying for their systems.

To take your new clean energy setup even further, consider adding battery storage to your solar system. Solar batteries let you store excess power generated during the day and use it at night or during blackouts, providing greater energy independence and resilience. They are one of the best ways to protect your home during outages, save money on energy, and even go entirely off-grid. EnergySage can help you explore battery storage options, completing your home solar setup.

