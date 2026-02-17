Solar installer shares what he'd do differently 5 years after putting panels on own home: 'I will be fully transparent here...'

Not every homeowner sees the same payoff as this installer.

Everyone says solar saves money, but how much do panels actually deliver? One Paradise Energy installer crunched five years of his own rooftop data, and the answer isn't what you might think. In a recent YouTube video, he laid out exactly what his 6.4-kilowatt system produced, how much it saved, and what he wishes he had done differently back in 2020.

The system, installed just after he moved into his home, was designed to cover nearly 100% of electricity usage, though he still relies on gas for heat. Over five years, the system produced roughly 45,000 kilowatt-hours — about 9% more than projected — and savings exceeded expectations.

As he noted, "I will be fully transparent here, I did receive a discount on the system." Even so, the system paid for itself faster than expected, too. Originally, the system was expected to pay for itself in eight years, but with rising electricity rates, it's on track to break even in just six. Over that period, the system delivered an actual return on investment of about 22%.

"Taking into account the rise in electric rates, it ended up saving me $6,300," the installer noted.

For those considering solar, panels remain one of the best ways to lock in predictable home energy savings. EnergySage's free tools let you quickly estimate costs and compare quotes before committing.

Even with his impressive results, the installer wishes he had planned for a larger system from the start.

"I wish I would have had the foresight to think about electric vehicles or additional electric usage earlier on," he acknowledged. Adding even a few kilowatts now doesn't make financial sense since smaller add-ons are more expensive per watt and require nearly the same labor and permitting as a full installation.

Not every homeowner gets the same payoff as this installer. One person in the comments shared: "Bottom line is that my nine-year estimated payback will be closer to 11 years. Not terrible, but if pure financial return was paramount, I would have done better investing in the stock market. I didn't install solar for only financial reasons, so that isn't a big deal for me."

So, while solar may not always deliver the fastest financial return, many people still find it worthwhile for the long-term savings, energy independence, and environmental impact it provides.

