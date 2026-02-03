Solar panel owners offer honest advice on avoiding high utility bills: '[This] cost is outrageous'

A Portland homeowner on Reddit was intrigued by the idea of buying solar panels after receiving several visits from door-to-door salesmen who promised to save them money.

They posted in the r/oregon subreddit to verify the sales representatives' claims with other homeowners. "I've had at least 3 people come to my door trying to get me to install solar panels," they said. "They want to see my power bill and can tell me how much I would save with them. All with no upfront cost or leasing of equipment. Has anyone done this program? PGE cost is outrageous and I've had a $450 bill the past 2 months in Portland."

It's true that installing solar panels is one of the best ways to save money on your home energy bills, like this homeowner who shared their figures five years after installation. Specifically, the better the deal you can find on installation, the more you will save compared to buying electricity through the grid. That's where EnergySage comes in. Its free online tools give you a fast, reliable way to get estimates and compare quotes between local providers.

Other homeowners also recommended shopping around for quotes. "Don't give door to door solar salesmen the time of day," said one user. "If you're interested get multiple quotes from legit local installers."

💡Solar quotes you can trust

EnergySage is the perfect place to go for that information. The average homeowner can save up to $10,000 on their solar purchase with this free service. It includes a helpful mapping tool that provides state-by-state statistics, showing the average cost of a home solar panel system and details on available solar panel incentives in the area.

You can make your solar setup more effective during outages by adding battery storage, resulting in even greater savings on energy costs. EnergySage also offers a research tool to find information and estimates on battery installation.

