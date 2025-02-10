  • Tech Tech

Experts issue serious warning after testing common cleaning product on solar panels: 'A clean-looking end result does not guarantee optimal performance'

The prevalence of solar paneling has grown significantly in recent years.

by Jamie Speka
Photo Credit: University of Turku

A surprising cleaning product should never be used to clean solar panels after a study was conducted at the University of Turku in Finland. 

Dishwashing detergent, which some enjoy using for dual-purpose cleaning, can actually make your solar panels worse off than when they are dirty.

The study found that most cleaning agents, like glass cleaner and isopropanol, proved to be effective in cleaning solar panel glass. On the contrary, results from using dishwashing detergent "suggest that it should not be used when cleaning solar panels."

This is because the solar panel glass' ability to transmit light becomes significantly impaired when cleaning with dishwashing soap, which was found to deteriorate the antireflective coating on the glass. 

"Even though the glass looks clean when cleaned with detergent, its ability to transmit light is significantly impaired. Therefore, a clean-looking end result does not guarantee optimal performance," said Juliann Varjopuro, a research assistant on the study, according to Tech Xplore.

The prevalence of solar paneling has grown significantly in recent years. It comes with the recognition that sunlight transmission contributes to the energy that the panels bring in. If it is impaired by a barrier of dust and dirt, they will be less optimal in harnessing energy. Cleaning is therefore essential — but what products to use for cleaning is necessary to research.

Watch now: Here's why your morning cup of coffee might be at risk

Others in the study explained that "solar cell surfaces are usually made of glass, but typically have an antireflection coating, and it is important to avoid damaging it." This is why they avoided using mechanical cleaning or pressure washers in the study, as they "would not use them on the panels," cautioned Kari Miettunen, a Turku professor of materials and engineering, per Tech Xplore.

When it comes to cleaning your solar panels, be sure to use any typical cleaning product, such as window cleaner or isopropanol, but avoid dishwashing liquid.

