Study finds major obstacles hindering widespread use of solar panels at home — and it's not just about the cost

Urban areas in the Philippines have the potential for widespread solar energy adoption, but they still face significant hurdles before they embrace the eco-friendly initiative.

What's happening?

As reported by Tech Xplore, a study from the Ateneo de Manila University revealed that soaring costs aren't the sole factor preventing the widespread implementation of rooftop solar power (RTSP) in Metro Manila and nearby provinces. The study, which was published in the journal Challenges in Sustainability, surveyed 403 respondents and uncovered surprising answers about the reluctance to invest in solar energy despite its economic and environmental benefits.

"Respondents said that the trustworthiness of providers, clarity on warranties, and the perceived quality of the installations themselves were just as important considerations as cost, if not more so," Tech Xplore stated.

Tech Xplore pointed out that a home rooftop solar power installation could cost well over $1,700 (₱100,000), which is equivalent to more than half of a year's salary for minimum wage workers. While 82% of surveyed households expressed some interest in transitioning to solar panels, only 20% had firm intentions of taking the necessary steps to do so, per Tech Xplore.

"Concerns over the quality of materials, maintenance needs, and provider credibility also added to their reluctance," Tech Xplore noted.

Why is this important?

Solar panels offer the opportunity to save money on energy bills while also contributing to a healthier planet. Solar panels allow you to generate your own clean energy, reducing your reliance on traditional dirty energy sources like coal and gas and thereby cutting down on harmful carbon pollution that acts as a key contributor to extreme weather events.

According to Tech Xplore, electricity rates in the Philippines are among the highest in Southeast Asia, costing "as high as $0.20 (approximately ₱11.50) per kilowatt-hour on average, compared to as low as $0.08 (~₱4.50) in Vietnam or even $0.06 (~₱3.50) in Malaysia."

Still, the long-term savings haven't been enough to help boost the adoption of solar technology across the country.

What's being done about this?

The Ateneo survey explained the necessity of stronger government intervention and public education campaigns to help facilitate the public's embrace of rooftop solar power. Per Tech Xplore, the survey particularly suggested "improving net metering rates, expanding access to financing options, and accrediting trustworthy RTSP providers to build consumer confidence."

Other simple methods such as word-of-mouth recommendations and the promotion of community-based testimonials were named by Tech Xplore as options to help shift the perception of solar technology and increase adoption rates in the Philippines.

