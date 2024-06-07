Researchers generate heat exceeding 1,800 degrees using incredible solar thermal trapping method: 'This is crucial'

"To really motivate industry adoption, we need to demonstrate the economic viability and advantages of this technology at scale."

Scientists are developing a method of using solar heat to transform the smelting industry.

Tech Xplore explained that scientists from ETH Zurich in Switzerland are trapping ridiculously hot energy from the sun — over 1,832 degrees Fahrenheit, or 1,000 degrees Celsius — by utilizing synthetic quartz. That massive amount of heat can be used to smelt steel and cook cement — vital building blocks in contemporary society that necessitate high temperatures.

"To tackle climate change, we need to decarbonize energy in general," Emiliano Casati, an author of a paper on the subject, said, per Tech Xplore. "People tend to only think about electricity as energy, but in fact, about half of the energy is used in the form of heat."

Casati also explained that prior thermal trapping efforts had only shown that solar heat could be trapped up to 338 degrees Fahrenheit (170 degrees Celsius), which makes this development a massive leap in the field.

"Our research showed that solar thermal trapping works not just at low temperatures, but well above 1,000 Celsius. This is crucial to show its potential for real-world industrial applications," Casati said.

Since manufacturing steel, glass, ceramics, and cement requires a tremendous amount of heat, massive amounts of dirty fuels are used in those industries. Tech Xplore reported these sectors are responsible for approximately 25% of global energy consumption.

From that figure, it's clear why renewable innovation in smelting and construction is essential in building a cleaner future. Like other forms of clean energy, solar power doesn't release pollution linked to a myriad health concerns, including asthma. As many homeowners have discovered, using solar power can also result in reduced electric bills.

Other exciting advances are being made in construction industries around the world, including stronger wood, carbon-negative houses, and advanced battery systems. All these developments will help eliminate planet-warming pollution from dirty energy sources.

"Energy issue is a cornerstone to the survival of our society," said Casati, according to Tech Xplore. "Solar energy is readily available, and the technology is already here. To really motivate industry adoption, we need to demonstrate the economic viability and advantages of this technology at scale."

