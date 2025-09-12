Farmers reveal surprising high-tech trend taking over fields across US: 'A win-win'

It adds an additional stream of income to support farming activities.

Weekly lawn maintenance might feel like a lot of work, but imagine the amount of work it takes to maintain larger plots of land, such as those dedicated to solar energy projects.

Fortunately, ranchers have figured out a way to leverage sheep grazing for solar field maintenance, while earning an extra stream of income, per a Lexington Herald-Leader op-ed.

Solar grazing is the use of sheep or other livestock to maintain the grass around ground-mounted solar. Without maintenance, the vegetation can grow tall and unruly, shading out and lowering the efficiency of the ground-mounted solar panels.

Sheep are ideal livestock for the job as they are small enough to navigate around the solar equipment without damaging it.

Compared to traditional lawn maintenance methods using typically gas-powered machines that release planet-warming gases, sheep grazing is much cleaner, more affordable, and more sustainable for maintaining large solar fields. Solar grazing reduces dirty fuel usage, herbicide usage, and labor costs by simply allowing sheep to do what they do best: graze.

Solar grazing is also much healthier for the soil as rotational grazing practices prevent any one area from being overgrazed, while evenly distributing natural fertilizer.

FROM OUR PARTNER Achieve extraordinary health and save 25% off with these clean vitamins and supplements Garden of Life’s clean vitamins and supplements are made with pure, whole-food ingredients to support your health and everyday wellbeing. You can boost your routine with bestselling probiotics, collagen, vitamins, and protein — all without synthetic ingredients, artificial flavors or colors, binders, or fillers. And for a limited time, get 25% off specific Garden of Life products with code Back2Garden. Learn more

Shepherds benefit from this growing trend, adding an additional stream of income to support farming activities.

In 2024, more than 113,000 sheep grazed solar fields on 129,000 acres of land. Solar grazing is used on solar farms in Texas, Illinois, Germany, and Canada.

"Solar grazing is a win-win for sheep farmers, the environment, and Fayette County residents," said Jim Manfield, former president of the Kentucky Sheep and Wool Producers' Association and author of the Lexington Herald-Leader op-ed.

A commenter on the article expressed enthusiasm for the idea, writing, "I feel a lift when I hear about beautifully thought out farming and agriculture developments."

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.