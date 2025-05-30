Major US university achieves groundbreaking energy milestone that could set precedent nationwide: 'Serves as a blueprint'

Solar energy isn't just about electricity anymore. In Central Illinois, a sprawling solar farm is energizing everything from climate action plans to college lesson plans, proving that the sun's reach goes well beyond the grid, as Canary Media reported.

On April 30, Illinois celebrated the ribbon-cutting of the Double Black Diamond solar farm, a 593-megawatt project developed by Swift Current Energy. Located across 4,100 acres in Sangamon County and Morgan County, it's the largest solar farm east of the Mississippi and has been generating power since 2024, all according to the news outlet.

The solar farm now supplies 100% of Loyola University Chicago's electricity and about 70% of Chicago's municipal operations energy, including both of the city's major airports. This is key to meeting the university's and city's 2025 climate goals.

The impact of the farm goes beyond energy. Loyola students will use real-time data and visit the site for field research, while nearby communities will benefit from $100 million in expected tax revenue.

Swift Current is also investing in clean energy job training and exploring agrivoltaics, such as sheep grazing and pollinator-friendly planting at the solar farm. It's a model for how renewable energy can power cities, educate students, and strengthen communities, all at once.

The solar farm is cutting carbon pollution while delivering clean, reliable energy, reducing the reliance on fuels such as coal, gas, and oil. For everyday people, that means cleaner air, lower long-term energy costs, and new job opportunities through clean energy training programs.

FROM OUR PARTNER Can't afford solar panels? Here's how to get them without paying for purchase or installation Palmetto's revolutionary LightReach program gives you all the benefits of solar power without the upfront costs. LightReach lets you lease solar panels with no money down, making it easier than ever to lock in energy savings. Palmetto assumes all risk and responsibility for the panels you lease, which means you'll get reliable performance without unforeseen costs. To get started, just answer a few basic questions about your home and learn how much you can save. Learn more

Local counties are seeing a boost in tax revenue, supporting schools and public services, while native vegetation and sheep grazing could help restore soil health and support biodiversity. These are wins for humans and for the planet.

For consumers, one of the most impactful ways to benefit from clean energy innovations is by installing solar panels at home, which can bring electricity costs down to at or near $0.

There are services that make it easy to get started, such as EnergySage, which offers a free platform to compare quotes from vetted local installers and potentially save up to $10,000 on solar installations.

One Reddit user commented about the Double Black Diamond solar project: "As the city grows, the Chicago clean power building initiative serves as a blueprint for other cities. The project illustrates that ambitious sustainability goals are achievable with strategic planning, strong partnerships, and community-focused investments."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



