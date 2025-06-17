Scientists make surprising discovery nestled in solar park: 'Rare in today's landscape'

A quiet solar park in Brandenburg, Germany, is buzzing with more than clean energy. It has become a surprising sanctuary for some of the country's most threatened bird species.

Larks, wheatears, and corn buntings are just a few rare birds thriving in the area. Researchers recently discovered dozens of breeding pairs nesting comfortably in the grass beneath solar panels at the Weesow-Willmersdorf solar park, one of the largest in Germany. For conservationists, it's a hopeful sign that renewable energy and biodiversity can go hand in hand.

"The solar park will acquire a structural diversity that is rare in today's landscape and directly correlates with biodiversity," said Timur Hauck, corporate expert for nature and species conservation at EnBW, the energy company behind the site, per PV Magazine.

The findings are impressive: Between 21 and 47 breeding pairs of skylarks were counted per 10 hectares (roughly 25 acres), the highest density ever recorded in Germany. Species such as whitethroats, red-backed shrikes, yellow wagtails, and white wagtails have also established themselves, transforming the site into a thriving habitat and migratory stopover.

What's the secret? Unlike traditional farms or urban areas, the solar park is largely undisturbed by people and pesticides. Grazing sheep help manage the grass naturally, and the varying ground cover around the solar panels creates a mosaic of habitats, perfect for birds to forage, rest, and raise their young.

"In the case of Weesow [solar park], sheep grazing has proven very successful, as it has transformed the solar park into a paradise for skylarks," added Hauck.

For people, this is more than a feel-good story. Birds are not just beautiful; they help control insects, spread seeds, and maintain healthy ecosystems that benefit food production. By showing how solar farms can double as wildlife havens, this project offers a blueprint for sustainable land use that supports both clean power and life on Earth.

It's not the first time we've seen nature bounce back in unexpected places. From agrivoltaic peach orchards to buzzing pollinator habitats under solar panels, there's a growing movement to design climate solutions that protect life — both human and wild.

