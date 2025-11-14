Homeowner reveals how he creatively powered his house after 'horrendous' storm caused multiday blackout: 'Flexibility in handling a utility outage'

"Glad to see you are testing your resilience."

After a massive wind and lightning storm left tens of thousands of homes and businesses without power in Idaho, one homeowner was able to keep his lights on with a solar and battery storage system.

The owner of The Grass-fed Homestead shared a video on his YouTube channel (@TheGrassfedHomestead) explaining the setup that helped save the day and avoid enduring a multiday blackout.

He showed footage of a power line on fire, likely from a lightning strike, along with downed trees that had knocked out power to his street. However, he was fortunate to have four Li Time 48-volt 100 amp-hour batteries and solar panels to keep his meat freezers and all other appliances running.

Over several days without electricity, his batteries remained at least 78% charged, meaning the solar panels were drawing more than sufficient sunlight to recharge the system.





During a blackout caused by severe weather or equipment failure, a solar-plus-storage system can provide peace of mind and a reliable power source, ensuring that essential appliances can continue to run. Going solar is also one of the best ways to save money on electric bills and benefit the planet by producing pollution-free energy. As electricity costs continue to rise, many homeowners are switching to solar energy to protect themselves against potential energy price hikes.

Commenters on the YouTube video were impressed with the owner's off-grid system.

"Glad to see you are testing your resilience at The Grass-Fed Homestead, and a successful one at that," one person said.

"Pretty amazing that even just four panels gives you an immense amount of flexibility in handling a utility outage," another commenter shared.

