Scientists unveil futuristic window that could save households money on utility bills: 'An intriguing potential technology'

Think about that one annoyingly drafty window in your house. You know the one. It might seem like just another nuisance, but it's actively draining money from your wallet.

When you think of wasted energy, windows don't seem like the main culprit. However, they're responsible for up to 40% of energy wasted in buildings, thanks to the hot or cool air that escapes through them.

In a study published in December, researchers from the Nanjing University of Aeronautics and Astronautics announced the development of a high-tech smart window prototype that reduces a building's energy usage by up to 20%.

This prototype distinguishes itself from other smart windows because of its dual-band technology, allowing it to separate light and heat from the solar energy that reaches it. That means it's possible to let in light but not heat, and vice versa.

The prototype also reuses and stores energy well, making it more sustainable.

"The flexible device … shows good energy storage performance," the researchers explained in their study. "[It] can recycle 51.4% of the energy consumed in the coloration process for local reusing."

Since the window can be made in multiple sizes, it shows some promise for both home and commercial use. It still has a long way to go, though. Researchers need to figure out a way to mass-produce and sell the windows. Thankfully, that's the next item on their list.

It could be a game-changer if and when they do, especially for the one in six Americans whose energy invoices drain their funds. Plus, SciTechDaily reported that the window "optimizes thermal regulation" across different climate zones, meaning that they could be used worldwide.

"Such windows represent an intriguing potential technology to improve the building energy efficiency," the study said.

Just think: if every building swapped regular windows for these, the technology could cut down on both energy bills and planet-warming pollution caused by the dirty fuels needed for heating and cooling systems in properties. That sounds like a win-win.

