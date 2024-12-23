Confused homeowner seeks financial advice on replacing outdated windows: 'My utility bill dropped by $1,200 a year'

Updating your windows and weatherizing your home is an effective way to save money on your utility bills. A homeowner reached out to Reddit's r/DIY forum for advice while debating whether or not to replace their outdated windows.

A homeowner found themselves in quite the dilemma while trying to decide if they should upgrade their old, wooden windows that don't seal well.

Redditors helped break down the pros and cons. While the process is more expensive than simply restoring the old windows, it has numerous benefits. Old, drafty windows could cost you $330 per year in energy losses, The Energy Store estimates.

Plus, with the Inflation Reduction Act, homeowners can qualify for tax rebates when they make eco-friendly updates to their homes. Under the IRA, homeowners can receive up to $1,600 for weatherizing their homes, which includes replacing leaky windows.

To learn more about different tax incentives and home upgrades available in your area, check out Rewiring America's free online tools. In just a few seconds, you can access quotes and find contractors, making the upgrade process smooth and cost-effective.

The best time to make those eco-friendly updates to your home is now, as the future of the IRA is uncertain. President-elect Trump has stated he plans on removing IRA subsidies; though this would require an act of Congress.

How it's working

Sealing leaky ducts stops heat and cool air from exiting your house and wasting energy. Making eco-friendly updates to your home also better protects your household from damage in the event of extreme weather.

Other eco-friendly updates, such as electrifying your home and appliances, also save money while reducing your home's environmental footprint. In fact, smart lighting can generate annual savings of $100, while $50 could be saved with a smart thermostat after rebates.

What people are saying

Redditors discussed the many benefits of upgrading to energy-efficient windows and shared their own personal experiences.

"I can tell you that dual pane energy efficient windows can save you money over the years," responded one user. "My utility bill dropped by $1,200 a year."

"I had the same dilemma years ago, I replaced with newer energy efficient windows and haven't regretted it one bit," wrote another Redditor. "Especially when it's time to pay the electric bill in summer."

