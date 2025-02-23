New survey shows 6 in 10 Americans are struggling with massive energy bills — here's the home appliance that can save you $1,000 in annual heating costs

It's time to start looking at energy-efficient home appliances to drive down those costs.

If you've been struggling with energy bills during the winter, you're not alone.

A CNET study found that six in 10 Americans expected their January energy invoice to be a severe drain on their available funds. Meanwhile, 11% of U.S. adults (or 28 million people) are behind on their utility bills.

With that in mind, it's time to start looking at energy-efficient home appliances to drive down those costs. Let's talk about heat pumps.

The scoop

According to Jon Reed, a CNET senior editor and energy expert, one particular thing in your home is consuming a vast amount of power: the HVAC system.



"Heating and cooling make up by far the biggest source of energy use in our homes, meaning the best way to save money is to reduce how much energy you use to warm your home," Reed said.

Wael Kanj, a senior research associate for Rewiring America, told CNET that moving away from more common oil- or gas-powered HVAC systems in favor of electric heat pumps can make a big difference.

"A heat pump uses air and water to control your home's temperature, and the savings can add up to $1,000 annually," Kanj said.

The message is starting to get across, with 11% of respondents in CNET's survey saying they intend to lower their energy bills by switching to an electric heat pump.

How it's helping

While heat pumps can provide both heating and cooling, they begin to take a victory lap over HVAC systems when it comes to keeping things warm.

The Department of Energy cited data from Northeast Energy Efficiency Partnerships that showed compared to oil-burning heating systems, a heat pump can reduce bills by as much as $300 a year, saving 3,000 kilowatt-hours of energy.

But while those energy bill savings might be enticing, there is the issue of the upfront cost. Luckily, Inflation Reduction Act incentives can provide a helping hand.

Environment America detailed that you can get a 30% tax credit off a heat pump purchase and installation up to $2,000.

If you don't know where to begin on your energy-saving and bill-reducing journey, EnergySage's heat pump marketplace can help you take the first steps.

With EnergySage, it starts with your ZIP code. After sharing that and entering a few additional details, you can compare prices on the tech and get connected with approved local sellers and installers.

But it's a good idea to act fast. President Donald Trump has said he wants to strip the benefits provided by the IRA, though that would require an act of Congress.

What everyone's saying

Lauren, from Bend, Oregon, lauded her heat pump system.

"We had a massive heat wave a few years ago and needed to install A/C but opted for a heat pump so we could get more efficient heating and cooling," she told The Cool Down. "I love that it's fast to cool or heat, super quiet and very efficient."

Shel Harris from Talent, Oregon, shared with The Cool Down that their system has a "next to nothing operating cost" and is "very efficient."

