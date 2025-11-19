Scientists develop groundbreaking technology that could slash household energy bills: 'New possibilities'

During hot and cold conditions, windows can play a major role in determining a home's overall energy efficiency. Scientists have now developed groundbreaking technology that could not only improve a window's ability to retain temperature but also create energy.

A team led by researchers from Hong Kong Polytechnic University developed high-efficiency, semitransparent organic photovoltaic (ST-OPV) "smart windows" with enhanced thermal insulation and operational stability, per Tech Xplore. The combination could give homeowners a chance to save on their energy bills.

In a study first published in Nature Communications, the researchers developed a new parameter, FoMLUE, to evaluate and select the best photoactive materials by considering average visual transmittance, bandgap, and current density. This breakthrough enables solar power generation from smart windows while also improving a building's energy efficiency.

"As an emerging solar photovoltaic technology, solar windows offer new possibilities for practical deployment in BIPV [building-integrated photovoltaics], renewable energy vehicles, and agricultural greenhouses," said Li Gang, chair professor of Energy Conversion Technology at Hong Kong Polytechnic University and co-author of the study.

"Our findings highlight the multifunctionality and geographical adaptability of high-performance ST-OPVs in the construction of sustainable and energy-saving smart windows without compromising the integrity of architectural design, showcasing their highly promising commercial prospects," added Gang.

Energy-efficient windows can be a crucial component to a home's energy efficiency because of their ability to reduce heating and cooling costs. This can be done by minimizing energy loss, allowing heating and cooling systems to work less, which can help lower their operating costs while also reducing your reliance on planet-heating fossil fuels.

