Scientists develop liquid crystals that transform ordinary windows into incredible energy hubs: 'A step forward'

A breakthrough from researchers in China could soon turn the windows in our homes, offices, and skyscrapers into quiet energy generators, offering a futuristic glimpse into the possibility of buildings powering themselves.

Scientists at Nanjing University have developed a transparent, colorless solar coating that can be directly applied to glass. This converts everyday windows into clean energy sources without affecting their clarity or appearance.

A report from Interesting Engineering explained that the innovation uses cholesteric liquid crystal multilayers to direct sunlight toward the edges of the glass, where tiny photovoltaic cells capture and store energy. Unlike traditional rooftop panels, which require separate installation and take up space, this method can be a simple upgrade for existing structures. The coating can collect up to 38.1% of light energy, and when scaled to a standard 6.5-foot-wide window, it can concentrate sunlight up to 50 times its normal intensity.

By transforming common glass into a discreet power generator, this could help large public and high-rise buildings offset some of their energy costs without a massive investment in solar infrastructure. That means lower utility bills and the ability to retrofit existing buildings.

Researchers say the technology can reduce the space taken up by traditional photovoltaic cells by up to 75%. With that, solar integration would be cheaper and more practical for cities, businesses, and homeowners. That means more independence from strained public energy grids and fewer disruptions during power outages. Plus, it would reduce our reliance on dirty energy sources like oil and gas, which contribute to air pollution, public health issues, and rising global temperatures.

In the meantime, for everyday consumers, installing solar panels is the ultimate home energy hack.

For now, the team is exploring ways to improve the tech's efficiency. They're also brainstorming other applications, such as developing transparent solar displays or creating agricultural greenhouses that capture solar energy.

"The CUSC design is a step forward in integrating solar technology into the built environment without sacrificing aesthetics," said corresponding author Dr. Wei Hu, a computer science and technology professor at Nanjing University, per IE. "It represents a practical and scalable strategy for carbon reduction and energy self-sufficiency."

