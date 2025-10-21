Homeowner stunned after hopping on growing HVAC trend that puts older systems to shame: 'What a time to be alive'

The r/HeatPumps subreddit has been trending lately, as more people install and fall in love with highly efficient heat pump technology in their homes.

In a recent post, one Reddit user shared screenshots of their heat pump's usage rates and performance specs.

"Just installed a R32 Gree Sapphire and I am impressed with its low end modulation," the original poster wrote. "This unit will throttle down to an incredible 70 watt minimum with the inverter active with an incredible cop of 9.62."

This social media share was insightful for other Reddit users because it offers a real-world example of a new heat pump's efficiency and performance.

Upgrading your HVAC system is one of the best ways to reduce your home's energy bills and lower the planet's heat-trapping pollution. Heat pumps save homeowners an average of nearly $400 annually on their energy costs.

Reliable heat pump brands like Mitsubishi help homeowners choose the right products for their homes, including cost-effective mini-split systems.

Many people have been able to take advantage of valuable financial incentives, such as tax credits and rebates, to reduce the cost of their heat pump investments. However, it's essential to act now to cash in on federal incentives that are expiring at the end of the year.

When you're ready to find an affordable heat pump like the OP, Mitsubishi can help you with an HVAC consultation tailored to the scope of your project and connect you with a local HVAC professional.

Redditors were interested to learn more about the OP's heat pump and shared their feedback in the comment section.

"That's sick!" one Reddit user commented. "My 3 ton Midea unit can get down to about 300W and I was impressed just with that."

"These are amazing heat pumps," wrote another Redditor.

"What a time to be alive: born too early to explore space, born too late to explore the world, just born right to have a heating system that can modulate on nearly 100% of his powerspectrum," someone else shared.

