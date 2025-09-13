Tech influencer shares exciting breakdown of customizable EV with incredible price tag: 'Kinda awesome'

"It's literally such a good idea and I'm all for it."

A TikTok influencer discussed his experience checking out a new EV pickup truck with a shockingly affordable price tag.

TikToker Carterpcs (@carterpcs) posted a video discussing the Slate EV truck, praising the startup company's new vehicle.

He explained that the base model of the pickup is small and looks like a work truck. It comes in under $20,000 for the base model, which is scant on the features you find in most modern cars, such as touch screens and phone syncing capabilities.

While the base price is certainly appealing, the Slate's real appeal comes in its customization options. It is a fully customizable vehicle, with add-ons, options, and extras galore.

Want to make your Slate an SUV instead of a truck? It can do that, and do it quickly, as Carterpcs showed.

"It went from the blank slate to what you're looking at here in literally two-and-a-half hours," he said. "Customization isn't just a thing you can do with this car, it is built to be customized."

EVs continue to boom in popularity in the U.S. and around the world, but one of the biggest inhibitors for many people is the cost.

According to Kelley Blue Book, the average cost of a new EV in May 2025 was $57,734, pricing many people out of the market. While the Blank Slate is a simple car, it's an incredibly affordable one, which will open the door for many people to switch from their polluting gas-powered vehicles to one that runs on electricity.

Owning an EV saves you money on repairs and gas each month, and it helps reduce carbon pollution in the fight to cool our warming planet. Pairing that EV with solar panels on your home can save you even more, as you aren't reliant on dirty energy sources to charge it.

EnergySage has free tools that can help you find vetted, local installers and save up to $10,000 on installing your panels.

Commenters loved the potential of the Slate.

"Wait, that's kinda awesome," said one.

"It's literally such a good idea and I'm all for it," added another.

