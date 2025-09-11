Roofer's questionable advice on solar panels sparks debate among homeowners with solar: 'Your roofer is just wrong'

"This is a wild claim for the roofer to make."

An increasing number of homeowners is interested in switching to solar energy to save money on bills and reduce environmental impact.

However, some contractors are misinformed about the logistics, which can confuse residents with solar ambitions.

In a Reddit post, one homeowner asked the r/solar community for help after their roofer advised against installing solar panels.

The OP explained that they'd hoped solar would help offset their energy bills, which averaged $450 but reached as high as $650 per month. However, they received pushback from their roofer about going solar, and as a result, they became discouraged and overwhelmed.

Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers in your area.

"The roofer said that he would never put solar on his roof because about 85% of the time they go to re-roof, the homeowner's solar company has 'gone out of business,' voiding any and all warranties and responsibilities for taking down and putting the solar system back up," the OP shared. "I'm told this is common in the industry, often done for government incentives. Companies will close and then reopen under a different name."

The OP wondered if this was a valid concern in Central Florida and shared the installation quotes they had received.

Subreddits such as r/solar are helpful because they provide people with a variety of perspectives and real-world examples to make home energy decisions.

Many people weighed in to address the OP's concerns and encourage them to move forward with a solar installation project.

In recent years, going solar has become more practical, beneficial, and affordable than ever before. With more knowledge and insights into the long-term outcomes of residential solar projects, solar customers are debunking myths about solar power and focusing on facts to provide accurate advice to others.

Solar panels are saving American families thousands of dollars, and free resources including EnergySage's quote comparison tool, which this Redditor used, are making the upfront cost more manageable.

When you use EnergySage to get quick solar estimates and compare local quotes, you can save up to $10,000. It even features a mapping tool to help you check on cost-saving solar incentives based on your location.

However, it's strongly advised to start your solar project as soon as possible to take advantage of the 30% federal tax credit, which is set to expire at the end of the year.

In the comment section, the OP thanked users for all the great replies and help.

"I am in South Florida," one commented. "Your roofer is just wrong. You pay per panel to take it down and put it back. $150 - $250 per panel is what I have seen."

Another person wrote: "Mostly not true. Manufacturer's warranties survive whenever an installer goes out of business."

"Solar panels eliminate a lot of heat on the roof of the home, which can extend the life of traditional shingles," someone else advised. "You'll potentially see 25+ years out before needing to replace that shingled roof. This is a wild claim for the roofer to make."

