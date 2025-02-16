Researchers discover virus for the first time in new geographic region — here's what it means for the future of illnesses

Researchers have detected the Sindbis virus in mosquitoes in southwestern Spain for the first time, raising concerns about how the changing climate is fueling the spread of mosquito-borne illnesses. They found the virus in Málaga, Seville, Huelva, and Cádiz, significantly expanding its known range, according to the research published in One Health.

What's happening?

Scientists from the Doñana Biological Station and the Carlos III Health Institute recently confirmed that mosquitoes in southwestern Spain are carrying the Sindbis virus — a pathogen previously found in parts of Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia but never before in Spain.

Researchers made the discovery accidentally during routine West Nile virus monitoring. In 2022, researchers tested 31,920 mosquitoes, detecting the Sindbis virus in 137 batches (11.92%).

Jordi Figuerola, one of the researchers, explained that Sindbis primarily circulates in birds but can infect humans if a mosquito bites an infected bird before feeding on a person. Many people don't develop symptoms, but those who do may experience rash, fever, joint pain, and fatigue. Though typically mild, symptoms can linger for weeks or even months.

"The study demonstrates the circulation of a virus with potential public health importance long before cases have been detected in humans, so it is crucial to understand the possible spread of this virus in Spain and establish its real impact on the population's health," Figuerola said.

Why does this matter?

As global temperatures rise, mosquito populations expand into new territories, bringing diseases with them. Warmer temperatures, increased rainfall, and longer summers create ideal conditions for mosquitoes to breed and spread viruses such as Sindbis.

Researchers suspect the Sindbis virus may have arrived in Spain as early as 2017 via migratory birds from North Africa or Central Africa. However, some people in Spain may already have antibodies, suggesting the virus could have been circulating undetected for years.

With mosquito-borne illnesses on the rise, experts warn more cases could follow. West Nile virus has increased in Europe, and the U.S. recently reported its first locally transmitted malaria case in 20 years.

What's being done to stop it?

Health officials are tracking the spread of the virus while researchers study its potential impact, according to the Doñana Biological Station. In the meantime, mosquito control and personal protection, including using insect repellent, remain key.

Officials in affected areas are urging people to install mosquito nets on windows and eliminate standing water where mosquitoes breed. People should treat pools and keep any containers, drains, or plant pot saucers dry to prevent mosquito breeding.

Municipalities need large-scale mosquito control programs, including urban pest management and biocide treatments in agricultural areas such as rice fields, according to El Mundo America.

On a broader level, tackling the overheating planet remains one of the most effective ways to slow the spread of mosquito-borne diseases. With mosquito populations expanding faster than ever, reducing the conditions that allow them to breed will keep these viruses in check.

One thing is clear: Mosquito season isn't just an annoyance anymore. It's a growing public health issue.

