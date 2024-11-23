Scientists make stunning discovery about precious metal — here's how it could revolutionize solar panels

"These findings are expected to contribute significantly to the production of high-performance solar cells at low cost."

Silver is typically associated with second-best.

When it comes to optimizing an alternative type of cells that could be used in solar panels, however, a group of scientists discovered that this precious metal is second to none. Researchers at the Daegu Gyeongbuk Institute of Science and Technology, along with collaborators, showed their method using silver made Kesterite (CZTSSe) thin-film solar cells that were dramatically more efficient.

They published their findings in the Energy & Environmental Science journal, and said the results could facilitate commercialization for CZTSSe solar cells in a news release.

CZTSSe solar cells hope to address a key shortcoming of conventional solar cells, which is that they require scarce metals, as the news release detailed. Contrary to that, CZTSSe solar cells are made up of more abundant resources like copper, zinc, and sulfur. That makes CZTSSe a potential solution for cheaper, more scalable, and more eco-friendly solar technology.

The problem to this point is that current versions of the alternative solar cells have been characterized by low efficiency and substantial energy loss. That's where the researchers' work with silver can make a difference in creating a viable alternative.

In the experiment, the scientists doped the CZTSSe solar cell precursors with silver in various places to reduce the losses of selenium, and allow the materials to mix better at lower temperatures. Per the news release, the silver accelerated and increased crystal growth, cut down on defects, and improved solar cell performance.

"In this study, we analyzed the effect of Ag (silver) doping, which had not been clearly identified before, process by process, and found that silver plays a role in suppressing tin loss and improving defects," said researcher Kee-jeong Yang.

Placement of the silver was important, too. Putting it in the wrong place impeded a zinc and copper alloy, and diminished performance in the study.

These researchers are just one of many groups making efforts to optimize solar power, a fast-growing clean energy source. A team in Japan produced exciting results in making solar panels more efficient, in just one of many similar efforts. Meanwhile, a startup in California is looking to maximize use of indoor light with bifacial solar cells.

Making solar panels cheaper could play a major role in enticing homeowners, governments and companies to install solar panels. That would be a major aid in the move away from dirty energy like coal and oil that generate air pollution that warms the planet with alarming results.

While it's not immediately clear what's next for their method, the team of scientists at Daegu Gyeongbuk Institute of Science and Technology set their goals high for silver after unveiling their results.

"These findings are expected to contribute significantly to the production of high-performance solar cells at low cost," they concluded in the news release.

