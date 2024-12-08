Startup is turning heads with improved EV motorcycle — and it has potential to be a major hit

It is designed as a daily commuter, but can also be used for leisure rides and weekend getaways.

Silence, a Spanish electric vehicle startup, has an impressive lineup of urban electric scooters and a nano EV. Now, according to Ride Apart, Silence is debuting a new vehicle that could make waves in the EV motorcycle market.

Despite electric cars selling more models than ever, EV motorcycles are not as popular. According to The Autopian, this is due to issues such as expensive price tags, while EV motorcycle companies have experienced bankruptcy and lack of profits.

The biggest problem facing EV motorcycles are batteries, which are heavy and inefficient. With expensive electric motorcycles not matching the top speeds and ranges of traditional gas-powered bikes, customers aren't lining up to purchase them.

The Silence S05 Weekender is the brand's first EV motorcycle. And it looks to help bring in more EV motorcycle riders.

According to Ride Apart, the S05 Weekender is designed as a daily commuter, but it can also be used for leisure rides and weekend getaways. It has a top speed of 75 mph and a range of 82 miles on a single charge. This is significantly higher than the average of 40-60 miles on a charge for EV motorcycles.

According to Acciona, it is a lightweight vehicle as well, weighing approximately 207 pounds without the battery. The starting price for the S05 Weekender will be around $3,695 (€3,500).

It also comes with other useful features, including a seven-inch touchscreen, helmet compartment, rear-mounted luggage, and passenger space.

Motorcycles are a fairly popular option for transportation across the world. In the U.S. alone, there were approximately 9.6 million motorcycles registered in 2022, per Statista.

However, traditional gas-powered motorcycles contribute a disproportionately high amount of air pollution compared to passenger cars, according to an American Chemical Society study published by Science Daily.

As GearJunkie shared, a Global MRV comparison between cars and bikes made in the 2000s found bikes produced 8,065% more carbon dioxide.

Gas-guzzling motorcycles are very noisy, causing health hazards to communities, but battery-powered alternatives produce comparatively little noise pollution.

EV motorcycles, like the S05 Weekender, can also reduce the production of air pollution from the sector that contributes to extreme weather events.

Other companies across the globe are trying to make breakthroughs in the EV motorcycle market by bringing efficient, affordable, and quiet vehicles to consumers.

Brands such as PNY and Zero Motorcycles are releasing more affordable vehicles. Popular brand Royal Enfield is also releasing an EV version of its classic motorcycle, allowing riders to have the feel of a classic bike without the pollution.

There is no announced date for the Silence S05 Weekender to be available to motorcyclists. However, the brand's electric scooter and nano car models are available.

