Iconic brand announces first-of-its-kind electric motorcycle inspired by retro hit: 'A significant step in our evolution'

Royal Enfield, an India-based motorcycle manufacturer, has announced its first all-electric motorcycles based on its classic design, New Atlas reported.

Leading up to the International Exhibition of Two Wheelers, Royal Enfield unveiled its all-electric motorcycle under a new vertical, the Flying Flea. As the news outlet detailed, the new electric motorcycle — the C6 — takes inspiration from the original Flying Flea, a 1940s-era motorcycle used during World War II for all-terrain transportation. It will hit the market in 2026.

"This is a significant step in our evolution as a brand and an opportunity for us to distill the essence of Royal Enfield DNA combined with all the great benefits of EV technology and bring something absolutely delightful and differentiated to the world of city-plus mobility," said Siddhartha Lal, Managing Director of Eicher Motors, the parent company of Royal Enfield.

The C6 differs from more urban electric scooters or motorcycles by presenting a retro look. With circular lights, a single seat, and an aluminum frame, the C6 feels old school, per New Atlas.









However, the inner design is made with electric capabilities in mind. Its battery is enclosed in magnesium to keep it from overheating and to keep the overall design lightweight. The motorcycle also has a digital chip for location tracking, fuel efficiency, and comfort. According to New Atlas, the motorcycle will get around 60-70 miles of "urban-plus" range on a charge.

Royal Enfield also teased the second electric motorcycle under the Flying Flea brand: the S6, complete with spoked wheels and higher ground clearance.

Electric vehicles have risen in popularity due to their fuel cost savings and promise of decreasing air pollution, as harvesting battery materials is already less polluting than extracting dirty fuels and becoming cleaner. They also don't release harmful gases when operated. Nonetheless, electric motorcycles haven't enjoyed the same success.

The market for electric motorcycles in 2022 was just $30.1 billion, according to Grand View Research. The global market for all motorcycles is projected to be $147.90 billion this year. One of the top sellers of electric motorcycles, LiveWire, only sold 275 units in the first six months of 2024.

Electric motorcycles are suffering from high price points and a lack of infrastructure. Like electric cars, motorcycles don't have complete charging coverage in all areas via public charging stations, which turns away many potential buyers. The average mileage per charge is also significantly less, with an average range between 40 and 100 miles on a charge.

However, there are efforts to make electric motorcycles more affordable and reliable. California recently proposed new guidelines for all motorcycles sold. The proposal seeks for 50% of all new motorcycles sold in the state to be electric by 2035.

California-based Zero Motorcycles has an electric motorcycle that can reportedly travel 600 miles on $15 worth of energy, and Chinese brand Felo has unveiled a motorcycle in development that can get 450 miles per charge.

With further advancements from companies like Royal Enfield, more motorcycle enthusiasts can get on the road while saving money and reducing air pollution.

"This is an amazing motorcycle story — the Flying Flea 82 years later…And looking the same!!" one reader commented on the New Atlas article. "Very impressed with what I see in Royal Enfield."

