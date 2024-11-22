Zero Motorcycles announces groundbreaking new measure to transform the motorcycle market: 'Our mission … has been to revolutionize'

"We will stop at nothing to deliver on that promise to our growing global community of riders."

For some, driving a car just isn't it. Why have four wheels when you only need two?

Zero Motorcycles, an all-electric American manufacturer, knows there's a sizable population out there who feel this way — and it just unveiled a big move to reach more of them, Electrek reported.

The company's e-bikes are usually pretty pricey, landing upwards of $15,000. However, at this year's Milan Motorcycle Shows, it revealed a new "X" line to come out in the next two years. There will be six models, all priced below $10,000, with some almost as low as $4,000, per Electrek.

The new product line is part of Zero's "All Access" initiative that looks to expand its offerings into lower price ranges. One key to making it happen is the company's partnership with Chinese motorcycle maker Zongshen, which provides cost-effective motors and batteries.









The affordability boost is a big win for riders who may have felt the expensive brand would always be out of reach cost-wise. The new models don't sacrifice any of the Zero brand signature features, either. Factory-tuned suspension, high-quality instrument panels, detailed user interface, removable batteries, and precision throttle response are all still part of the builds, Electrek explained.

Plus, empowering more people to ride an electric motorcycle helps curb the tailpipe pollution released on our roadways and keeps the planet from overheating. It's not perfect, and there are environmental concerns about how electric vehicle batteries are made and charged — but it's all still better than a traditional gas-powered engine, not to mention the extra savings on fuel, quieter engines, and fewer maintenance needs.

The first of these new bikes to hit the market will be the XE model and the slightly smaller XB, marked at $6,495 and $4,195. For now, both are licensed for trail use in the U.S. and Europe and for road use in Europe.

"Our mission from day one has been to revolutionize the two-wheeled transportation industry," said Sam Paschel, CEO of Zero Motorcycles, per Electrek. "We will stop at nothing to deliver on that promise to our growing global community of riders."

"Zongshen partnership is dope, they make good bikes for very good prices," one Electrek commenter affirmed.

Another commenter voiced their disappointment at the lack of a road-use option in the U.S. However, Electrek pointed out that there are unique regulations in the U.S. that can make introducing new bikes difficult. Plus, one of the next four "All Access" models could be street-legal in the U.S., giving riders a true transit bike.

