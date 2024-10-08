  • Tech Tech

Professor creates new cleaner engine technology with breakthrough capabilities: 'It can have an impact on society'

"These partnerships help streamline the process of taking technologies from the lab to the market."

by Jeremiah Budin
"These partnerships help streamline the process of taking technologies from the lab to the market."

Photo Credit: Marquette University

While battery-electric vehicles are a viable alternative to traditional gas-powered cars, it has not proved quite as easy to replace heavy-duty machinery that runs on diesel with battery-powered alternatives. Marquette University assistant professor of mechanical engineering Adam Dempsey is working to develop cleaner alternatives, Marquette Today reported.

Dempsey's work, buoyed by $4.5 million in federal grants, involves converting the existing heavy-duty engines that power ships, excavators, and tractors into new versions that can run on a mix of fuels such as gasoline, ethanol, methanol, propane.

While this is not the perfect solution to the problem, in that these fuel mixes will still produce planet-overheating air pollution when burned, total emissions would be less than if just diesel were burned, Dempsey said.

🗣️ Are you thinking about buying an electric vehicle?

🔘 Yes — in the next 6 months 🙌

🔘 Yes — but not in the next 6 months 👍

🔘 Already own one 😎

🔘 Nope 🚫

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Diesel fuel is refined from crude oil and biomass, which means that while diesel-powered engines technically emit less carbon dioxide than similarly sized gas-powered engines, they also emit harmful particulate air pollution that can cause respiratory health problems for anyone in their immediate vicinity. 

Dempsey's work developing alternative fuel mixes is not just theoretical — he has also partnered with companies that rely on diesel engines to encourage industry adoption.

The challenge of industry adoption is "why partnerships involving equipment companies such as John Deere are so important," Dempsey said. "These partnerships help streamline the process of taking technologies from the lab to the market, where it can have an impact on society."

Watch now: IKEA wants to pay you for your old furniture

Other attempts to replace polluting, diesel-burning engines have included even more difficult-to-achieve ideas, such as engines that run on hydrogen combustion, which would produce zero air pollution at the point of use, as well as fully battery-electric heavy-duty vehicles. 

While the technology around those advancements still needs to improve if they are to become commercially viable, solutions such as Dempsey's are a great stopgap to reduce our air-polluting emissions.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

Under President Joe Biden's Inflation Reduction Act, rebates are available — or soon will be, depending on your state.
Home

You can soon get the hottest new cooking appliance for free — courtesy of the government

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x