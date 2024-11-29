  • Tech Tech

Government-owned railway hands nearly $1 billion in contracts to Chinese-funded projects: 'Many people use the service'

The new lines, once completed, will join an expanding network of railways in the country that currently spans 2,600 miles.

by Elijah McKee
Photo Credit: iStock

Imagine a world where you can get anywhere you need to go on a lightning-fast train. 

Thanks to several new development contracts signed in Morocco worth $964 million, the country is one step closer to bringing that world to life, the International Railway Journal reported

Moroccan National Railways (ONCF) is spreading this investment across one local company and two Chinese companies, which will each construct a section of high-speed rail that connects crucial transit hubs throughout northwestern Morocco.

The increased access to fast public transit will benefit communities on either end of the tracks, especially residents who commute daily. With tourism being a large industry in Morocco, travelers planning trips will gain an edge as well. 

The country is preparing to co-host the 2030 FIFA World Cup with Spain and Portugal, which has helped expedite the new rail construction process, IRJ explained.

The new lines, once completed, will join an expanding network of railways in the country that currently spans 2,600 miles. The region already has one high-speed line section called the Al Boraq train, which was the first high-speed line on the African continent. It hits 200 miles per hour in some stretches and gets passengers from Casablanca to Tangier in under 1.5 hours — normally a five-hour train ride, according to Rail Ninja.

Trains aren't only fast, convenient, and peaceful ways to get around. A train ticket is also often much cheaper than a tank of gas, and many, including high-speed lines, now run on electricity. That means people who choose a train ride over a car not only save money, but they also slash their reliance on planet-warming dirty energy at the same time. 

The IRJ article was reposted to the subreddit r/highspeedrail, where it ignited passionate discussion. 

"The three cities connected … make up a large percentage of [Morocco's] population, and travel between them is really frequent," one commenter said. "Many people use the service for studying, visiting family, and other reasons." 

"Another sad day to be a transit nerd in America," another wrote.

