Officials launch futuristic train connecting two major US cities — here are some of its major perks

"I can tell you that the train is much quieter for those of us who live near the tracks."

Zero-emission electric train service is now available between San Francisco and San Jose.

As Electrek reported, the Caltrain no longer runs on diesel fuel and is fully electric.

This rail corridor has existed since 1863. Federal, state, and local partners helped to fund the train electrification project, and Stadler built the trains in Salt Lake City and tested them at high speeds to comply with Federal Railroad Administration guidelines.

Not only does the new train run on clean energy, but its service is now also faster and more frequent. The trains run every 15 to 20 minutes during peak times, and the ride can take less than an hour.

Other perks of the new electric cars include a quieter ride, more under-seat storage, free Wi-Fi, and additional seat power outlets.

These updates are significant because they encourage more people to ride the train for their commutes. More rides translate to fewer polluting vehicles on the roads and less pollution in the air.

"I see a lot more people riding Caltrain now, and the bike cars are pretty packed at peak times of the day," one Electrek reader commented. "I see quite a variety of electric bikes and electric scooters people bring on board."

"I live in San Mateo, and I can tell you that the train is much quieter for those of us who live near the tracks," a local shared. "As for the ride itself, it's MUCH smoother!"

Electric train technology is revolutionizing public transportation worldwide as cities phase out trains that run on dirty energy. The benefits of this transition include cleaner air to breathe, shorter commute times, and reduced strain on our overheating planet.

For example, the Great Western Railway announced a battery-powered train in the United Kingdom that can travel at least 86 miles without recharging. In Italy, a magnetic train holds promise in using existing rail infrastructure to cut costs while gliding smoothly and reducing air as well as noise pollution.

To kick off the new Bay Area electric train service, Caltrain offered free rides on half-hour weekend routes on opening weekend. It also hosted events at cities along the rail corridor.

You can check schedules, fares, and other rider information on the Caltrain website.

