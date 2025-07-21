  • Tech Tech

Passenger shares inside look at comically short trip on high-speed bullet train: 'Peak timing'

by Michelle Rochniak
Finding high-speed rail in the U.S. is difficult, but Japan has bullet trains to spare. You can get a regular seat or a fancy gran class seat for your journey. But is it worth it to splurge even if your ride is just five minutes?

That's the question Tanner (@tanners.videos) aimed to answer in a recent video of theirs.

They bought a gran class ticket for Japan's most luxurious bullet train, the Shinkansen Gran Class E. The goal was to get from Tokyo Station to Ueno Station.

While the trip was minutes long, a ticket cost 6,490 yen (about $44). It's even more expensive when you consider that a regular ticket costs just 170 yen ($1.15).

After visiting the gran class lounge, Tanner got on the train and adjusted their chair. They pointed out that the seat had a book light, built-in charger, and dining table.

There was also a button to call an attendant, but that wasn't available in their specific train car. If they purchased a ticket for a car with attendants, that would've cost 8,390 yen (about $57).

"I don't feel that bad. I think it's because of the lounge, the lounge saved everything," they said after they arrived at Ueno.

While trains in the U.S. aren't nearly as fast, plans are in the works to build high-speed rail. The U.S. High Speed Rail Association proposed a 17,000-mile-long network in 2024. It would connect San Diego to Vancouver and Miami to Montreal.

Contrary to what some believe, the U.S. is not too big for high-speed rail. High-speed rail would bring commute times down and take cars off the road. This would reduce air pollution and give us all cleaner air to breathe.

A $40, five-minute train ride may or may not seem reasonable to you. But there's no denying that better public transportation would benefit people and the planet.

As for Tanner, people reacted positively in the comments.

"Getting fully reclined and then having the next station announcement immediately after was peak timing," said one person.

Another person added, "Lolllll I love how excited you were that was the best part."

